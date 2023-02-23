Ross Byrne and Craig Casey handed first Six Nations starts against Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Byrne and Craig Casey handed first Six Nations starts against Italy

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 1:13 pm
Ireland’s Ross Byrne is preparing for his third Test start (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has handed first Guinness Six Nations starts to half-back pair Ross Byrne and Craig Casey as part of six changes for Saturday’s clash with Italy.

Fly-half Byrne replaces injured Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton, while scrum-half Casey comes in for fellow Munster man Conor Murray.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, lock Iain Henderson, back-row forward Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki have also been recalled for the visit to Rome.

Henderson’s second-row partner James Ryan will captain Farrell’s Grand Slam-chasing side at Stadio Olimpico in the absence of Sexton.

Veteran number 10 Sexton sustained a groin issue in the 32-19 round-two win over France, resulting in a rare Test start for Byrne.

The 27-year-old has won 14 of his previous 16 caps as a replacement and spent 20 months in the international wilderness before returning to kick the decisive penalty in November’s win over Australia.

He has since gone on to dislodge Joey Carbery as first-choice deputy to Sexton, with Munster’s Jack Crowley providing back-up from the bench this weekend.

Craig Casey made his Test debut in Rome two years ago
Casey made his international debut when Ireland visited Italy in 2021. The 23-year-old has nine caps but his only previous start came against the United States later that year.

Conan comes in at number eight, meaning Caelan Doris switches to blindside flanker, with Peter O’Mahony dropping to the bench.

Kelleher and Henderson will make their first Test starts since last year’s championship, with the latter replacing Tadhg Beirne, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle issue sustained against the French.

Props Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham join Kelleher in the front row, with openside flanker Josh Van Der Flier completing the pack.

Garry Ringrose will partner Aki in midfield to win his 50th cap as the Irish bid to build on victories over Wales and Les Bleus in their quest to secure a first Six Nations title since 2018.

Wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan retain their starting spots.

Munster trio O’Mahony, Murray and Crowley are joined on the bench by Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird and Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland, who remain top of the world rankings, have dominated previous meetings between the nations but were beaten 22-15 in the Italian capital a decade ago.

