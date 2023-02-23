David Martindale welcomes Jamie Brandon’s Livingston return after long lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale welcomes Jamie Brandon’s Livingston return after long lay-off

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 1:26 pm
Jamie Brandon has been out for six months (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jamie Brandon has been out for six months (Jeff Holmes/PA)

David Martindale is hoping the “infectious” Jamie Brandon will start to show his quality at Livingston as he prepares to return following a six-month injury lay-off.

The 25-year-old defender has been sidelined with a groin issue but played 45 minutes of a bounce match in midweek and could be back in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Pittodrie, where he played his last game for the Lions in late August.

Brandon, whose time at first club Hearts was badly disrupted by injuries, has managed only four early-season sub appearances for Livingston since joining from Morton last summer.

“He’s had a really stop-start start to his Livingston career,” said manager Martindale. “Jamie, to his own detriment, trains at 100 per cent every day, knock or no knock. Just coming back from injury or not, he trains at 100 per cent.

“It’s sometimes to his detriment but it’s one of the aspects of Jamie’s character I really like because he’s infectious when he goes on the park. He wants to win the ball back, he likes a tackle, he runs, he presses, he’s aggressive in the way he plays on and off the ball.

“I’ll need to watch how I use Jamie over the next six weeks because if you let him loose it could be to his detriment.

“He’s a great lad so I’m really looking forward to trying to integrate him back into first-team football but he’s been out a very long time so we need to be very careful in how we manage his return to first-team football.”

Right-back Brandon plays the same position as Lions captain Nicky Devlin but Martindale is adamant he will be given a chance to impress.

“It’s difficult because Nicky is the captain and has been very consistent, but I believe Jamie can play two or three positions,” said the manager. “He can play right centre-mid and he can play further up as well so he will get the opportunity but we just need to get his body a bit more robust to the intensity of training and playing with Livingston in the Premiership.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Jamie has the ability to be a Premiership footballer, that’s why I brought him into the building.

“He’s been hampered by injury so it’s very hard to look at his progression. Ultimately he needs to be robust and get a bit of consistency in his game time.

“He got that at Morton and we all saw what he could do but it’s just about trying to keep him injury-free and then give him a platform to go and become a Premiership footballer.”

Martindale is optimistic that Tom Parkes, Livi’s other long-term absentee, will be fit to play later this term as the defender steps up his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out for the entire campaign.

“Tom’s got a bit of swelling behind his knee, which was to be expected,” he said. “He’s very much like Jamie, a lot of old-school mentality and work ethic there and it’s holding him back because the closer he gets, the harder he works but the harder he works, it puts a lot more strain on his body. I’m confident we’ll get him back before the end of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have 'major…
Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered. Image: DC Thomson
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented