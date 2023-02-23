Pressure is all on South Africa – Danni Wyatt relaxed ahead of semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pressure is all on South Africa – Danni Wyatt relaxed ahead of semi-final

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 1:32 pm
Danni Wyatt is not feeling the pressure (Will Matthews/PA)
Danni Wyatt is not feeling the pressure (Will Matthews/PA)

England batter Danni Wyatt insists the pressure is on South Africa ahead of Friday’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town.

Heather Knight’s side face the hosts after winning their opening four fixtures, including a 114-run victory over Pakistan on Tuesday.

Despite England’s group stage dominance seeing them rise as tournament hopefuls, the weight of hosting the competition is something Wyatt believes builds pressure on their opponents.

“I think the pressure’s all on South Africa. It’s a home World Cup for them,” she said.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. There’s such a calm feeling in our group at the minute which is really nice so I think we’re not going to change anything.

“Obviously, a semi-final sell-out is going to be really exciting so it’s just going to be really important to stay calm, just enjoy each other’s company I guess, go out there and back ourselves and what will be will be.”

The 31-year-old identified the threats South Africa pose as she singled out players who can hurt her side.

“They got some world-class players in their team,” she said. “Obviously they’ve got (Shabnim) Ismail, (Marizanne Kapp), they have got a great bowling line-up so I’m going to have a think tonight about what their plans might be against us.

Shabnim Ismail appeals for the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont
Shabnim Ismail is a key part of the South Africa attack (David Davies/PA)

“I’ve faced Kappy and Shabby (Ismail) a lot over my career, my 13 years playing for England, so obviously they know my strengths and weaknesses and I know what theirs are so it’s going to be a good battle tomorrow and something I can’t wait to be a part of.”

England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has celebrated her £320,000 Women’s Premier League deal with 176 World Cup runs at an average of 88 and a strike rate of almost 148, including 81 off 40 balls as she led England to victory over Pakistan in Tuesday’s final group-stage fixture.

“She’s as cool as a cucumber our Nat, nothing fazes her,” said Wyatt. “She’s just very chilled, everybody looks at that and you look at her on the field and it feeds around the team.

“Everybody really looks up to Nat and I’m just so glad she’s on our team. She’s hitting the ball like a beach ball at the minute so hopefully she can keep that up and never change.

“Even when she went for that big pay packet the other day, nothing seems to faze her. She’s got a very consistent mood which is key to being a very successful cricketer I think.”

Wyatt understands the magnitude of the occasion as she called for calmness in order for her side to progress.

“We’ve had a lot of success against South Africa so I think we’ll take that into the game tomorrow,” she said.

“Semi-finals, you know, got to be chilled – just back our plans and got to be brave.

“It’s going to be so exciting to play, I’ve heard it’s going to be a sell-out so it’s going to be very exciting tomorrow and hopefully it is a sell-out and we can inspire some more young girls to take up the game.”

