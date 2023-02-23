Fashion Sakala wants to use cup final stage to show ‘nothing is impossible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fashion Sakala wants to use cup final stage to show ‘nothing is impossible’

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 2:38 pm
Fashion Sakala is enjoying life under Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fashion Sakala is enjoying life under Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fashion Sakala has thanked Rangers manager Michael Beale for restoring his confidence and helping a new generation of aspiring Zambian footballers believe “nothing is impossible”.

Sakala’s Rangers career looked to be fading away when he only started one of their first 16 games of the season under Giovanni van Bronckhorst but he quickly established himself as a key player when Beale took charge during the World Cup break.

The forward started and scored in Beale’s first game against Hibernian and has never looked back.

The people of his home village, Chizimati, and elsewhere in his native country have been inspired by his story and there will be keen interest in the African nation on Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final when Rangers take on Celtic.

“It’s such a huge story,” the 25-year-old said. “I see myself as a role model to a lot of Zambian players, young players especially.

“For them looking at me playing for Rangers every week, it means a lot to them knowing that nothing is impossible.

“Because in the beginning of the season it looked as if ‘oh no, he is not playing, this and that, he might leave’.

“But I kept on working extra hard and they see now I am playing consistently. It’s something that has shown a very big impact and the people appreciate it a lot. Playing for Rangers is not easy, every player is fighting for a position, it shows how hard-working I am.”

Sakala maintains a key presence in Chizimati with the help of technology.

“They watch every game on Rangers TV,” he said. “Most of the time before games I have a FaceTime call with a lot of people in my village and we talk, preparing them to watch the game and making them more excited, watching the boy from the village where I was born.

“They are very proud of me and know what this means. They always say it will take years from a player to come from there and play in Europe again but there is nothing impossible.

“Obviously a lot of people are being inspired but the problem is now everybody wants to become a football player. They don’t want to go to school, they just want to play football.

“So it has become a very big challenge in my family, a lot of people have stopped school thinking they will be football players.”

The former Oostende player kept faith despite a difficult start to the season.

“In the beginning it was such a frustrating season but I really thank God that I recovered from it,” he said.

“I think it was 10 games without playing. I was really frustrated but at the same time I just kept my patience and kept on working extra hard, and kept my motivation that one day I would get my chances.”

He gradually got more game time but Beale’s return to Ibrox proved the catalyst.

“We had a meeting when he came in and he told me the role he wants me to be playing in the squad,” Sakala said. “What he said was exactly what has been happening in the last few games.

“It meant a lot. Obviously I appreciate the former manager. I have nothing to blame him about, I learnt a lot from him. But the current manager has added more confidence to me, the motivation.

“I am just a totally different player to the player I was when Gio was here. Having a meeting with me and starting me in his first games, (Beale) has played a very big role in my career.”

Sakala is now looking for Hampden glory but he will sacrifice his own status for the good of the team against Celtic – and will have further enhanced his reputation with the Rangers fans with his description of their city rivals.

“I know how important the game is when you play against the other mob,” he said. “It’s all about the badge. I don’t really think about my performance, the most important thing is the win for the fans and the club.”

