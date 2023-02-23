Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 2:52 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 3:16 pm
Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton to end speculation over a move to a Premier League rival.

The 28-year-old, who was due to enter the last 12 months of his existing deal this summer, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among others, but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park despite their perilous position towards the foot of the table, though the contract has not yet been signed.

Pickford, a £30million signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made 222 appearances for Everton and manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve.

“He’s a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he’s going to continue to be that for sure,” Dyche said.

“I think it’s a sign that he’s enjoying our new regime and he’s accepting of what we’re looking to offer. He’s been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.

“Any way we can rub off on him and help him continue his development will be great if he feels there is stuff, and I think there is.”

Dyche, who has taken six points from nine since replacing Frank Lampard at the end of January, said the club were continuing to look at the contract situations of several players, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Conor Coady thought to be next in line for new deals.

“I’m three weeks in,” he said. “It feels like 17 months but I’m still new to it. We’re assessing every situation. Some have been ongoing like Jordan’s but I’ve been put in line with that and asked my opinion quite obviously.

Everton v Leeds United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Sean Dyche has won both of his home games in charge of Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But we’re looking at all situations because we’ve got to make sure all the good players we want to be here are still here.”

Dyche has won both of his home games in charge so far – either side of defeat in the Merseyside derby at Liverpool – and will look to make it three in a row when Aston Villa visit on Saturday.

But neither of the wins over Arsenal and Leeds were seen first-hand by the club’s hierarchy, who have stayed away from Goodison Park in recent weeks following what the club described as credible threats to their safety.

Dyche said his interactions with the board had been normal since his arrival, but recognised the need to bring all parties together at the club.

Everton v Leeds United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton’s board have not attended recent matches in the face of fan protests (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s been fine inside,” he said. “There have been no problems from me in terms of connecting or speaking when needed. They’ve sent messages, asked questions when needed. I don’t think it’s on an everyday basis at most football clubs…

“The lines of communication have been fine. I try to be respectful of all parties. I’m new to the club… I’m learning, I’m not going to start quizzing and questioning everything.

“If there is a disconnection we’ve got to try to bring a reconnection. The fans are a massively important part of the club, I understand that and I’m learning more and more about that, the energy and passion, it’s got to be respected.

“Can we bring it back together and find the right way to bring it together? Wins help, they bring the feel-good factor. It doesn’t solve everything but it makes it feel better and hopefully brings a new connection.”

