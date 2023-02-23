Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell sets his sights on European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell sets his sights on European football

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 3:35 pm
Stuart Kettlewell was this week appointed Motherwell manager (PA)
Stuart Kettlewell was this week appointed Motherwell manager (PA)

Stuart Kettlewell set his sights on European football as he stressed the importance of establishing a long-term vision after being brought in to help steer Motherwell away from relegation trouble.

Kettlewell was this week appointed Motherwell manager on a contract until the summer of 2024 after winning both of his games in caretaker charge.

Victories against St Mirren and Hearts catapulted him ahead of Ian Holloway and Grant McCann in the race to succeed Steven Hammell and the former Ross County boss claimed the length of contract was no issue after being handed the reins beyond the summer.

The 38-year-old, who steps up from the role of lead development coach, said: “I have never been a short-term guy. I think it’s because I am loyal and I always want to see things out. You can dip in and out and have a little hand in something and when the going gets tough you move in another direction. That’s never been a focus of mine.

“Hopefully my time here is longer and can breed success. That (contract length) was never a point of debate, it was probably one of the easiest things to agree on.”

His long-term goals are to see Motherwell compete again in Europe while developing young players.

“I’m not going to shy away from the task, I think it’s one of the biggest football clubs in the country,” he said. “We all know the bracket of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and these kinds of clubs but when you look at the achievement of St Mirren and Livingston this season, we firmly want to be in that mix, in that top half of the table and hopefully we can achieve some form of European football.

“But also can we be a club that develops and produces players, which becomes the business plan of football?

“That’s been a big aspect of how I have worked before and that will be something I will look to do as we move forward. You see so many guys in the past here who have had a brilliant journey in football and are now plying their trade down south and different places and have gone on to have really good careers. I would like to try and have that again as part of the identity of this football club.”

Kettlewell’s final game in league football came for Ross County in 2014 before a hip operation preceded a move to Brora Rangers.

His coaching career took off when he returned to Dingwall in 2016 and led County’s under-20s to the SPFL Development League title. He became co-manager alongside Steven Ferguson and they led the team to a Championship and Challenge Cup double and then Premiership safety in their two full seasons in charge.

Kettlewell, then on his own in the hotseat, was sacked in December 2020 after a 10-game run without a league win.

He believes he takes over at Motherwell a better manager for the experience and the subsequent period of reflection, which included regular punditry work.

“You almost do a review of yourself and the work you have done previously,” said Kettlewell, who arrived at Fir Park in October.

“I had an opportunity to look at so many different teams, look at it from a different angle and more of a balance rather than just the cause that I’m looking for at that minute in time, understanding other managers and what they do.

“You take bits you might like but also challenge yourself and think ‘how would I operate when faced with that?’. I have not wasted a second, I have been really, really busy.”

Kettlewell, who is looking for an assistant who can challenge his opinions, told Motherwell fans what attributes he wants his team to have.

“I was probably the guy as a player who had the best attitude you could come across in a dressing room,” he said. “My energy levels, my aggression, my will for a fight.

“Yes, I would love to see us play free-flowing football, open, expansive football and create chances but the fundamental part of the work ethic, being into training on time, coming in with a purpose that you want to do well every day, coming in to show people that you want to get in that starting XI or if you are a substitute have the attitude where you come on and make a difference.

“Those are all massive things because that’s how I handled myself as a player and that’s what I expect from players that work under me.

“My philosophy in football is to be versatile. It’s my job to find the best fit and that may at times change from week to week depending on the opponent and where you are playing and conditions and all the rest of it. That’s possibly been my biggest learning curve over those 20 months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have 'major…
Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered. Image: DC Thomson
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented