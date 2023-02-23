Marco Silva hopes in-form Fulham can keep the dream alive for their fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marco Silva insisted dreaming of feats such as securing a place in a European competition is “for the fans” as Fulham prepare to host Wolves in the Premier League on Friday.

Fulham sit sixth in the table, after a 1-0 victory at Brighton last Saturday, but Silva remains grounded over his side’s chances of European football next season.

“I am not the guy that dreams too much, I am ambitious – of course I am – but I think we are showing that on the pitch, our ambition and our desire,” the Fulham manager said.

“To dream is for our fans.

“For us it’s game by game and you have to go each game to prepare our players as best we can with full ambition to win the football match.”

Fulham top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has not featured for the club since February 11 with a hamstring injury.

The forward has had a number of injuries this season, with an ankle injury overshadowing his preparations ahead of leading Serbia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Silva will make a late call on Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals this season for the west London club.

“Nothing different (in terms of injuries) from the last game apart from Mitro,” he said.

“It will be difficult for him to be ready but we have some more time until tomorrow.

“Today he was on the pitch already outside and let’s see what the news will be for tomorrow.

“It will be difficult but the session this morning – it was good to see him outside the last few days, doing some specific work, so let’s see the reaction from today and tomorrow we are going to make a decision.”

“Tom Cairney is still out, as is Neeskens Kebano.”

Fulham have exceeded all expectations this season after winning the Championship the previous campaign, and have won their last three matches – including an FA Cup replay at Sunderland.

Since the World Cup break the Cottagers have only lost two matches – at Newcastle and home to Tottenham – and conceded just four goals in the league.

“The mood (in the squad) is really good,” Silva said

“We have a group of players that are really focused, as all the teams we need a good result to be confident, even more than the previous one.

“With good results and a good performance you can achieve it, but we always believe in ourselves, we know the competition we are facing but we know our quality as well.

“I think it is no surprise that the mood is good.”