Hartlepool name former York boss John Askey their new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool have appointed John Askey as their first-team manager.

Askey arrives after Keith Curle was sacked this week, with Pools in danger of a second relegation from League Two in six years.

They are one point above the bottom two but have played four games more than Crawley, who are a place below them in 23rd.

Askey has managerial experience with Shrewsbury and Port Vale and earned promotion with Macclesfield to the Football League.

More recently, he managed at York City as they secured promotion from the National League North in his first season in charge.

Hartlepool confirmed that Askey will be joined by Mark Goodlad as assistant while Tony Sweeney will continue as first-team coach.

Askey told the club website: “This is an exciting project to be involved with but everyone has to buy into that project.

“It is a quick turnaround but one we are relishing. We ask the fans to stick with us and back the players.

“We will make sure that every player is giving their all for the shirt and we look forward to seeing you all this coming Saturday.”

His first game in charge is at home against mid-table Walsall on Saturday.