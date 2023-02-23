Ukrainian Premier League resumes next week with Dnipro-1 aiming to upset big two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ukrainian Premier League resumes next week with Dnipro-1 aiming to upset big two

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 6:59 pm
The Ukrainian Premier League will resume on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA
The Ukrainian Premier League will resume on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA

It is in keeping with Ukraine’s defiant spirit as it combats the Russian invasion that this season’s Ukrainian Premier League, which resumes on Monday after a winter hiatus, might be remembered for football reasons as much as for the fact the competition is being played against the backdrop of war.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the title looks like it could be heading to somewhere other than either of Ukraine’s traditional football powerhouses, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, with SC Dnipro-1 having carved out a slim but significant lead at the top heading into the second half of the season.

Here, the PA news agency assesses the country’s most fascinating title race in a generation ahead of the league’s resumption.

Who are SC Dnipro-1?

Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk
Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk has helped power Dnipro-1 to the top of the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The club from the industrial eastern city of Dnipro – formerly Dnipropetrovsk – were founded only in 2017, stepping into the shoes of the bankrupt FC Dnipro who were the Europa League’s surprise runners-up two years earlier, losing in the final to Sevilla.

The current incarnation entered the winter break with a five-point lead on Shakhtar and the champions Dynamo Kyiv, thanks in part to the goalscoring exploits of the league’s leading scorer Artem Dovbyk.

The 25-year-old’s defining moment until now has been the dramatic last-gasp extra-time header he scored for Ukraine against Sweden at Hampden Park to earn his country a Euro 2020 quarter-final, but helping fire SC Dnipro to an historic, unprecedented title this season would eclipse that.

Their head coach is the Kyiv-born former Shakhtar defender Oleksandr Kucher, a UEFA Cup winner with the team from Donbas in 2009 who, in just his second managerial job, finds himself in touching distance of keeping the title away from two cities he knows intimately for the first time since 1992.

Are Shakhtar and Dynamo Kyiv still in the race?

  1. Dnipro-1 - 35 points (14 games played)
  2. Shakhtar Donetsk - 30 points (13 games)
  3. Dinamo Kyiv - 30 points (15 games)
  4. Zorya - 28 points (15 games)
  5. Oleksandriya - 24 points (13 games)

Absolutely. The pair sit second and third, both five points off Dnipro, but Shakhtar have two games in hand on their rivals from the capital and crucially, one on the leaders with which they could cut the gap to two points.

Given the history, and that Dnipro still have to face Shakhtar in virtually the last week of the season, one could say it is Shakhtar’s title to lose. The 2-1 defeat against the leaders in November was their only domestic loss of the season, and it remains fresh in the memory that abandonment of the competition last season robbed them of the chance to regain their crown from Dynamo Kyiv.

As for the champions themselves, they are unlikely to let go lightly of a title it took them five years to win back. Seeing it go to Dnipro rather than their arch rivals from Donetsk would be of no consolation if Mircea Lucescu’s team should fail.

If Dnipro and Dynamo are looking for reasons to be optimistic about their chances, how about the £88million hole left in Shakhtar’s attack by the sale of top scorer Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea?

Why is this season shaping up differently?

Not since 1992, when Tavriya Simferopol took the inaugural Vyshcha Liha title to Crimea, has a side other than the big two won the league, but this is a season like no other in Ukraine.

FIFA’s ruling last year allowing foreign players to suspend their contracts has had the effect of levelling the playing field somewhat, with Shakhtar in particular – European pioneers in the unearthing and developing of young South American talent – having had the guts ripped out of their team.

This season, the Ukrainian league is exactly that, a rare example of one of Europe’s elite divisions made up almost entirely of native-born players, and it has disproportionately rocked the top two. Other clubs have inevitably lost key squad members, but like in all countries the top sides have the pick of the imports, and there has been a seismic shake-up in the league’s competitive balance.

How has the war affected football?

The league is being played without spectators for obvious security reasons, but there have also been restrictions on which stadiums can be used. Matches have been taking place in Kyiv city, the wider Kyiv region, Lviv and Zakarpattia, cities far from the country’s east where the fighting is fiercest.

Clubs have reconfigured their squads with the majority of foreign players having relocated either temporarily or for good, but for Ukrainian-born players it is business (almost) as usual.

Clubs have kept with the tradition of spending the winter break overseas with most spending time in Turkey, playing a familiar round of friendlies against sides from other countries where the leagues pause for winter.

Dnipro and Shakhtar, meanwhile, have already returned to competitive action this month, playing in the Europa Conference League and Europa League play-offs respectively.

What other stories are there as the league gets ready to restart?

Dundalk v Zenit St Petersburg – UEFA Europa League – Group D – Tallaght Stadium
Former Shakhtar boss Mircea Lucescu is now in charge of Dynamo (Brian Lawless/PA)

The biggest story in Ukrainian football, other than the war, is now two-and-a-half years old but never gets any less gripping – the presence of head coach Lucescu, the eight-time title winner with Shakhtar, in the Dynamo Kyiv dugout.

When the Romanian was installed in 2020, an appointment roughly the equivalent of Manchester United great  Sir Alex Ferguson taking over at Liverpool, the backlash from Dynamo supporters was so fierce that Lucescu tried to resign after a matter days. The parties made it work, and he has since added a ninth league title to the ones he won with the club’s bitterest rivals Shakhtar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented