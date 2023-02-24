Harry Brook and Joe Root put England back on track after early wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook and Joe Root put England back on track after early wickets

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:17 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:21 am
Harry Brook made 51 before lunch (Aaron Gillions/AP)
Harry Brook made 51 before lunch (Aaron Gillions/AP)

Zak Crawley endured another cheap dismissal before Harry Brook’s run-a-ball half-century put England back on track in the decisive second Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Crawley’s run of poor scores continued after the tourists were sent in on a green pitch at Basin Reserve, dismissed by the returning Matt Henry for two as England were reduced to 21 for three.

Yorkshire duo Joe Root and Brook steadied the ship to reach 101 for three at lunch, with the latter hitting 10 fours on his way to a momentum-shifting 51 not out. Root played a steadier supporting knock and had 23no at the break.

England captain Ben Stokes admitted his bowlers were “licking their lips” after seeing the grass covering at the ground and would not have been surprised when opposite number Tim Southee opted to bowl first at the toss.

That put Crawley straight back into the spotlight but he was unable to summon a convincing response to the questions marks that continue to follow him. Henry, back after the birth of his first child, had started well on his return to action and snared the right-hander’s edge as he got one to hold its line on a searching length. Crawley, whose Test average has now dipped below 28, lingered for a moment before being sent on his way by the umpire.

New Zealand had early success
New Zealand had early success (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Henry doubled down on his strong start by picking up Ollie Pope with another fine delivery, attacking the off stump and taking a thick edge that flew to Michael Bracewell at third slip. It was a sharp chance, safely taken, but paled in comparison to his next attempt off Southee – throwing himself back and across to pluck the ball out of the air one-handed.

England were rocking now, but in Root and Brook they found a partnership to rebuild around. Brook played the role of aggressor, unloading three boundaries in a row off Southee as he shrugged off the scoreboard pressure, and showing off his powerful ball striking as he clobbered Daryl Mitchell and Neil Wagner back down the ground.

Root, batting a yard out of his crease to smother the moving ball, survived a DRS referral for lbw off his first delivery but settled well into a controlled knock.

