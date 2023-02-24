Sean Dyche enjoying ‘big challenge’ of leading Everton fight to beat drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Dyche enjoying ‘big challenge’ of leading Everton fight to beat drop

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 9:03 am
Sean Dyche called his time at Everton so far ‘very enjoyable’ as he fights the threat of relegation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche called his time at Everton so far ‘very enjoyable’ as he fights the threat of relegation (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sean Dyche is loving the challenge of leading Everton’s fight against relegation from the Premier League.

The 51-year-old has taken two wins from his three matches in charge of the Toffees, and will look to make it three in a row at Goodison Park when Aston Villa visit on Saturday.

However, Everton remain in the thick of the relegation scrap. They sit in 16th place, only one point above the drop zone and three above basement boys Southampton.

But Dyche said the response shown by players and staff at the club since he arrived could be the platform for success.

“I’ve walked into an environment where people work hard which is a great start,” Dyche said. “With the players equally there’s an open-mindedness to it and that’s a great start.

“It’s not about easy or hard – no job is easy, it’s always about hard work. We’ve got a way of working that can develop between the people here and my mini-group that has come in, then working with the players.

“That’s the end product that you want, to get the players in the best shape mentally, physically and tactically to give performances. So far it’s been very enjoyable. Yes, it’s a big challenge but it’s very enjoyable.”

Home wins over Arsenal and Leeds, either side of a derby defeat at Liverpool, have lifted Everton out of the bottom three and lifted the sense of gloom – at least on the pitch – at Goodison.

But amid a backdrop of continuing fan protests against the club board and with so many sides caught up in the scrap at the bottom, the job of getting out of trouble will take much more than a couple of wins.

It is a challenge Saturday’s visitors faced themselves earlier in the season, with a poor start leading to Steven Gerrard’s exit in October.

Villa were just one point above the drop zone before kick-off in Unai Emery’s first game in charge at the start of November, but a 3-1 win over Manchester United that day began a revival which has lifted them up to 11th.

However, they come into the match on the back of three straight defeats, going down 4-2 to Leicester at the start of the month before being beaten in consecutive matches by title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

“The new manager went in and changed things, certainly enough in my eyes,” Dyche said. “I was at their first game against Manchester United and I saw some changes immediately as he tried to instill his ways of working.

“They’ve had a bit of a sticky patch but they’ve played two of the top sides in the last three and Leicester were very good on the day.

“Everyone probably thought they had a tough start but they were better than that and they’ve been better than that. It’s a tough league for everyone.”

