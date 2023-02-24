Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United have to give fans something to cheer about

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United players have to give disgruntled supporters something to cheer about amid the rancour that currently surrounds Tannadice.

The Tayside club are bottom of the cinch Premiership after five straight defeats in all competitions and a section of the support called for boss Liam Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to go during the 2-1 home defeat by St Johnstone last weekend and there were also protests against Asghar before the Tayside club’s AGM on Tuesday.

Ahead of the visit to Ross County on Saturday, 29-year-old defender Edwards, back from a two-match ban after being sent off against Hearts, said: “We were all fans ourselves before being players and we all understand the frustration and anger towards results and performances not being good enough and the players take full responsibility.

“What they are protesting against is what we can’t control so I can only speak about the players and we haven’t been good enough so far, so we need to change it sooner rather than later.

“We can only control performance-wise which we understand hasn’t hit the heights of what they want or what we want.

“We can understand their frustrations about that but we need them with us and it is up to the players on the pitch to get them with us and give them something to get behind and cheer about which we haven’t done enough.

“The players take all the responsibility. We are the ones going out on the grass and playing the game.

“Any team at any time needs the fans backing them and supporting them and I am sure they will do that but it is up to us to try to get a positive support behind us rather than negative.”

Malky Mackay’s Ross County are only a point ahead and Edwards said: “When you are in a situation like this, they are all big games.

“They are in a similar position to us. They will be looking to open up a gap and we will be looking to overtake them.

“There’s still eight games before the split and loads of points to play for but we are not daft. We need to win games and sooner rather than later.”