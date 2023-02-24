George Russell backs himself to beat in-form Max Verstappen and claim F1 title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George Russell backs himself to beat in-form Max Verstappen and claim F1 title

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 1:55 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 4:46 pm
Mercedes driver George Russell (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes driver George Russell (David Davies/PA)

George Russell expects Max Verstappen will be the man to beat at next Sunday’s season-opening race – but the Englishman has not given up hope on being crowned champion of the world.

Verstappen clocked the fastest time on day one, and, despite an oil leak restricting his running in Friday’s second session, he ended the running just four hundredths of a second behind pace-setter Zhou Guanyu.

The growing consensus in the paddock ahead of Saturday’s final day of testing is that Verstappen, who last year won 15 of the 22 rounds, could have the machinery to blow away his rivals once more.

Mercedes are desperate to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign in which Russell, in an impressive debut year for the Silver Arrows, registered the team’s only win.

Although Russell broke down with a hydraulic failure in the closing stages on Friday evening – restricting him to just 26 laps – the signs have been encouraging for the Briton and team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes eradicating the porpoising woes which scuppered their last campaign.

“I definitely head into the season believing I can [win the championship],” said Russell, 25.

“At every point of my career I have gone in believing, but you need to take a rational view once you get to the track.

George Russell
George Russell in action for Mercedes on Friday (Frank Augstein/AP)

“We definitely believe that eventually we will have a car capable of getting into that fight.

“But Red Bull are looking very strong, very stable, and obviously Max is performing really well so realistically it will be a stretch for us next week.

“But there is no reason why we cannot get there eventually at some point this year. We have always seen in the past the strength of Mercedes’ development rate, so the belief is there.”

Russell took over testing duties from Hamilton after the lunch break in Bahrain. Hamilton completed 72 laps and finished eighth of 10 in the opening session, 1.5 seconds slower than Carlos Sainz in his Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz finished fastest in the opening session on day two of testing (Frank Augstein/AP)

However, times in testing have to be treated with a pinch of salt as the teams trial different strategies and varying fuel levels.

Russell, who finished ahead of Hamilton in the standings last year, continued: “In terms of feeling, this car is a step in the right direction.

“When we were here last year there were a lot of alarm bells ringing with the porpoising. We were unsure how to solve it, we were lost, and the car characteristics were not good.

“But it has been smoother here, and reliability has been strong so that has allowed us to do the test programme.

“We have got things we need to improve on with the car, but I would say we are roughly where we would have expected to be at this time of the year.”

