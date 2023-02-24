I don’t need to prove anything, says new Southampton boss Ruben Selles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I don’t need to prove anything, says new Southampton boss Ruben Selles

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 2:44 pm
Ruben Selles insists he has nothing to prove after being named Southampton manager until the end of the season (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New Southampton manager Ruben Selles insists he has nothing to prove in the dugout and the club are all united with “one mission”, to stay in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old Spaniard took charge of his first league game as caretaker boss last weekend in the 1-0 win at Chelsea, and on Friday morning he was confirmed as Nathan Jones’ successor until the end of the season.

Saints have been in the bottom three since Jones was appointed in November, with only one victory from his eight Premier League games in charge.

After pulling off an unlikely win at Stamford Bridge, Southampton now sit just three points off 17th place as they prepare to head to fellow strugglers Leeds, who are also under new management.

The appointment of Selles, who has held various coaching roles across Europe during his career, comes after Southampton failed to agree a deal with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch.

Nevertheless, having also been part of the backroom staff under former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Selles feels a sense of continuity can help guide the club back towards top-flight stability.

Ruben Selles celebrates after beating Chelsea
Ruben Selles celebrates after beating Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It is a pleasure for me and I think all of the technical staff deserve this, they have been amazing and working hard together,” said Selles.

“We are one mission and we are all in for that, so there is not much time to take the focus away from that.

“I am very thankful with the owners to give me the opportunity until the end of the season and with all the support that I got from the fans.

“Once the club decided that I was the person to take it until the end of the season, I just continued, doing nothing special, continuing the good work that we have been doing for the last two weeks.”

Nathan Jones
Nathan Jones, only appointed in November, was sacked following a poor run of form (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Selles told a press conference: “I have the job full-time. It is not an opportunity, it is just what it is.

“It is the Premier League, it is a challenge and it is a way to lead a great organisation into a good moment and that is how I am going to take it.

“I do not need to prove anything. I just think that we have a very, very, very good group inside to work and it is my pleasure to lead.

“It is not about that I have been appointed as manager, it is about the technical staff and the group working in the same direction.

“The players have been working hard the last two weeks and have made that position for me, so it is about all of us.”

Selles maintains the squad must stay focused on producing consistent performances rather than worry about what the end of the season might bring.

“I don’t think in the long term. I am just thinking about the game tomorrow and about how I make my boys to have the best chance tomorrow to perform,” he said.

“If we perform well we can have the chance to win, and that is going to be our philosophy.

“Then in the end of the season we will say this is enough for us to stay (up), but what we need is just to be proud of everything we do and that is what we are doing.”

Southampton will be without forward Che Adams and Croatian winger Mislav Orsic, because of concussion protocols, for the trip to Elland Road, but Mohammed Salisu has been able to return to training this week.

Javi Gracia will take charge of his first match with Leeds, having been brought in as Marsch’s replacement earlier this week and now received his working visa.

Selles said: “Javi is a great coach with a long career in Spain and also here in England with Watford.

“He has a little bit different style than Jesse in Leeds and of course, as any manager, he will try to bring his own philosophy.

“I think they will look a little bit different tomorrow than they looked before. Let’s see what they prepare for us.”

