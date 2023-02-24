Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 4:05 pm
Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool fans caught up in the 2022 Champions League final chaos have escalated their claim (Adam Davy/PA)
Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool fans caught up in the 2022 Champions League final chaos have escalated their claim (Adam Davy/PA)

Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool fans caught up in the chaos at last season’s Champions League final have escalated their claim against UEFA.

An independent review concluded earlier this month that UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe” at the showpiece game in Paris last May.

Reds fans found themselves penned against stadium perimeter fences ahead of the match against Real Madrid due to the organisational failings, and were then tear-gassed by French police.

Law firm Leigh Day is representing more than 800 Liverpool supporters and has now submitted a formal letter before action on their behalf, setting out the legal basis of the claim.

“Since the publication of the report, UEFA has issued an apology to fans and has said it will be announcing a ‘special refund scheme’, but we believe those who have suffered deserve more than the price of a ticket,” Leigh Day partners Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson said in a joint statement.

“For a lot of our clients, the reason they are part of the claim is about accountability and part of that is redress.

“Offering appropriate compensation is part of UEFA recognising the significant part it played in the chaos that unfolded at the 2022 Champions League final and the injuries and traumas that were suffered as a result.”

Fan group representatives met with UEFA officials in Liverpool on Tuesday and welcomed the governing body of European football saying it would implement all the recommendations of the report.

UEFA has already issued an apology to Liverpool fans after it initially blamed them for creating the chaos by arriving late, and in some cases with counterfeit tickets.

The independent report said those initial accusations were “manifestly inaccurate”.

