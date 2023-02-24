Connor Randall wants Ross County to get back on track against Dundee Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Randall wants Ross County to get back on track against Dundee Utd

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 5:07 pm
Ross County’s Connor Randall (right) looking for basement battle win against Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County’s Connor Randall (right) looking for basement battle win against Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Connor Randall is looking for Ross County to get back on the winning trail in their high-pressure bottom-of-the-table clash with Dundee United in Dingwall on Saturday.

The Staggies are just one point ahead of Liam Fox’s basement Tannadice side having played a game more as the cinch Premiership season starts to turn towards the home straight and they go into the game on the back of away defeats to Rangers and St Mirren.

However, Randall is encouraged by the 3-0 win over Kilmarnock and the 1-1 draw with Hibernian in County’s last two home games.

The 27-year-old defender told County’s official Twitter account: “It is a massive game for us.

“Obviously it was a disappointing performance and result last week (1-0 defeat at St Mirren).

“So everyone has been itching all week to get out there and put things right.

“We are looking forward to it. We have played them a good few times so we know what their strengths and weaknesses are so just as we do every game, we will analyse that and try to keep their strengths to a minimum and try to exploit the weaknesses.

“It is obviously at home so it is our job to impose ourselves on the game so that’s what we will try to do.

“We had a couple of decent results here at home before we had a couple of away games so it is always nice to play at your home ground with the fans and hopefully we can go out there and put in a performance we can be proud of on Saturday.”

County boss Malky Mackay said: “I know Liam, he is a good lad and like us, is down there at the moment.

“Both of us will be looking for the win. At this point of the season everyone kind of knows each other and knows the strengths and weakness.

“They will have done their work on us, we have done our work on them so we know it will be without doubt a tough game but we are looking forward to it.”

