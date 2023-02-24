Marcus Smith backed for big impact from the bench when England tackle Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Smith backed for big impact from the bench when England tackle Wales

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 5:17 pm
England’s Marcus Smith has been told he will a key Six Nations role from the bench against Wales (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England's Marcus Smith has been told he will a key Six Nations role from the bench against Wales (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Marcus Smith has been told he has a “very important” role to play from the England bench in their Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Fly-half Smith started the Championship opener against Scotland, but joined the replacements for the Twickenham victory over Italy as Owen Farrell was switched from 12 to 10 and Steve Borthwick claimed his first win as England boss.

“Marcus has been brilliant and every player on the bench has got a very important role to play,” said former New Zealand outside-half Nick Evans, who worked closely with Smith at Harlequins before joining the England set-up for the 2023 Six Nations.

“I was sat behind a pretty good player a lot of times in Dan Carter. I know what it feels like to be in that position, so I am able to give them advice.

“Are you just watching the game or actually seeing what’s happening on the field?

“We have a real clear communication pathway to Marcus and what’s expected of him when he comes on.

“His role will be different at times, because it’s different to when you’re starting or you’re on the bench, but he will have a big impact.

“We’re not asking him to go out and be Owen, we’re asking him to go out there and be Marcus Smith.”

Harlequins v Sale Sharks – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stoop
Nick Evans, pictured, has worked closely with Marcus Smith (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On Friday, Evans was back in the dressing room at the Principality Stadium for the first time since France shocked New Zealand at a 2007 World Cup quarter-final.

Evans said the memories came flooding back as he looked around, recalling “that’s where I was sitting, in the quietest changing room in the world”.

But he said his focus this week has been getting the best out of an England midfield set to come up against a new Wales centre partnership featuring Joe Hawkins and the 6ft 5in Mason Grady, the 20-year-old Cardiff powerhouse who will be making his international debut.

“He’s a big boy,” said Evans. “But we’ve done our research and look at how they operate.

England Rugby Training Session – Pennyhill Park – Monday 20th February
Smith has been told he has a key role to play (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s a good challenge for us, to keep us on our toes, but the focus is on what we can do.

“Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade have had a game under their belt. Ollie deserved his man of the match (against Italy) and gives us a real focal point.

“We asked that of him, to bring his strengths and what he’s been doing at Bath into the game.

“Sladey’s a brilliant tactician and that ball player out in the centre we’ve seen for Exeter and in the England jersey before. We’ve had another week with that combination and we’re looking forward to developing it.”

The build-up to the Cardiff clash has been dominated by the crisis engulfing Welsh rugby and the threatened player strike that put the game in jeopardy.

Wales players eventually struck a peace deal with the game’s powerbrokers on Wednesday evening to allow the contest to go ahead.

Evans said: “I sympathise with them a lot, that uncertainty around those players. Being on the other side as a player you want that certainty.

“But we know that any player who puts the Welsh jersey on will play with pride, representing the country with an immense amount of intensity.”

