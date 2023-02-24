England will stand by new approach despite semi-final loss – Heather Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England will stand by new approach despite semi-final loss – Heather Knight

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 5:58 pm
Heather Knight surveys her wrecked wicket as England lose against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final (Halden Krog/AP)
Heather Knight surveys her wrecked wicket as England lose against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final (Halden Krog/AP)

Heather Knight insisted England’s new aggressive batting approach under Jon Lewis is not defined by their narrow six-run Women’s World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa in Cape Town.

South Africa made history of their own by becoming the first Proteas side, men’s or women’s, to reach a World Cup final as England’s late collapse left them short of their required target of 165.

England were left to rue missed opportunities having started their chase in dominant fashion, losing a late flurry of wickets including three in the crucial 18th over.

Throughout the tournament England’s batting has been aggressive from the outset and they have looked to attack and find boundaries at any opportunity, but they lost key wickets at crucial times and missed out on a final against Australia on Sunday.

Knight said: “I think the experience of playing under an awesome crowd was great, and I think the younger players in particular will learn a lot from that.

“A lot of them are (used to) playing in front of big crowds but when there’s so much on it and when it’s a World Cup semi-final, that does add to it.

“I think (we need to be) remembering as a side this match doesn’t define us.

“I think the way we’ve made a mentality shift and changed the way we want to play a bit and really tried to take the game forward – it’s something we should be really proud of.

“I think it’s something we’ll keep faith in, but in T20 cricket sometimes you’re going to lose games unfortunately and today wasn’t our day.”

England had dominated throughout the tournament, including becoming the first ever women’s team to score more than 200 in a T20 World Cup innings during their final group match against Pakistan, but were not as cohesive in the semi-final.

Had England managed to secure victory it would have been the joint-highest successful chase in Women’s T20 World Cup history, matching England’s feat against Australia at the Oval in 2009.

Knight praised her side’s mentality, despite their semi-final shortcomings.

“I think we got pretty close to chasing the world record score,” she said.

“So I think that proves that it’s a pretty good strategy. But they were able to obviously pile runs on at the back end as we weren’t able to take the wickets.

“But I think the mentality has been outstanding, particularly in the batting group. We’ve really looked to adopt something a little bit different, it’s something we’ve laid the foundations for before Jon came in but I think we’ve noticed a real shift.

“I think it’s proving it’s entertaining. It’s not purely about risk-taking as a batter, it’s about weighing up your risks to reward, but in T20 cricket you don’t have too much time to not take risks in my opinion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Heather Knight surveys her wrecked wicket as England lose against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final (Halden Krog/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented