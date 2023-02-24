Harry Brook hailed and Verstappen happy with progress – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.

Football

England pay tribute on the 30th anniversary of World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore’s death.

It's been 30 years since we sadly lost our @FIFAWorldCup-winning captain Bobby Moore. A #ThreeLions legend forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/994aRrC4iU — England (@England) February 24, 2023

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland striker Denis Law turned 83 today.

Don Hutchison knows what a trip to Cyprus could mean.

I know exactly what @Noble16Mark is thinking, with the draw against Larnaca…..A trip to Ayia Napa 🤪#westham 🍻 pic.twitter.com/CVPVOr88wB — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 24, 2023

Bastian Schweinsteiger had cheeky dig at a former team-mate.

I can juggle that snowball more often than Thomas Müller can a football 😉 @esmuellert_ pic.twitter.com/zEJb4j3EuD — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) February 24, 2023

A new deal for Miguel Almiron.

🇵🇾 WOR MIGGY 🇵🇾 🤝 We are delighted to announce that Miguel Almirón has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 24, 2023

Cricket

Disappointment for England.

Gutted 💔 Our #T20WorldCup journey comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/T5TvyDYaK1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2023

Devastated this evening but we can't wait to watch this team in years to come. The cricket they've played has entertained and inspired and that's exactly what this group is all about. pic.twitter.com/mjzGZWu4b8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2023

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those to be impressed by Harry Brook’s start to life at Test level.

For me @KP24 is Englands most destructive/flamboyant player of all time … I think Harry B is going to give him a good nudge though … #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2023

Formula One

Max Verstappen was happy with testing.

Happy to get a lot of laps in the last two days, we learned a lot 💪 Nice work @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB 👊 pic.twitter.com/c9OLj9Kz77 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 24, 2023

Valtteri Bottas rocking the mullet.