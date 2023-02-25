England rip through New Zealand after Ben Stokes opts for attacking declaration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England rip through New Zealand after Ben Stokes opts for attacking declaration

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 5:06 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 6:19 am
Captain Ben Stokes celebrates one of Ollie Pope’s brilliant catches (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Captain Ben Stokes celebrates one of Ollie Pope’s brilliant catches (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

James Anderson and Jack Leach split six wickets as England bowled themselves into a dominant position on day two of their series deciding second Test against New Zealand.

After another enterprising declaration from captain Ben Stokes, who pulled the plug on his side’s first innings at 435 for eight, the combination of seam and spin reduced the Black Caps to 138 for seven in Wellington.

Stokes’ eagerness to have two bites at the new ball, one either side of lunch, saw him wave his team in with Joe Root in full flow at 153 not out and it proved an inspired decision as Anderson made good on the gamble.

James Anderson was quickly among the wickets
James Anderson was quickly among the wickets (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

He knocked over key men Devon Conway and Kane Williamson in an awkward 35-minute period before the break and came back fresh to add Will Young at the start of the afternoon.

At 21 for three, New Zealand had exactly mirrored England’s score on the first morning. But where the tourists had Root and Harry Brook (186) to thank for a monster stand of 302, New Zealand could not stop the rot. With the pitch beginning to take turn, Leach picked off Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

All three were caught in close, with Ollie Pope contributing a couple of superb one-handers under the helmet to make his mark on the game. By the time Stuart Broad got in on the act with a caught and bowled, the hosts were left thanking the rain that brought an early end to proceedings.

But that also meant more rest for England’s seamers and, with a towering lead of 297 in the bank, the follow-on could come into play if England choose to force the issue.

England came out full of intent in front of a sold out crowd at the Basin Reserve, adding 120 runs at a cost of five wickets. Root did most of the heavy lifting, resuming on 101 overnight and adding a further 52 from just 42 balls, including three sixes.

The first of those came from his fourth ball of the morning, reverse ramping Tim Southee over the ropes at third man to make his intentions crystal clear. That shot took his fourth-wicket stand with Brook into triple-hundred territory, but the younger man was gone a few moments later. Matt Henry held a rapid return chance, Brook middling a drive straight back at the bowler.

That ended his hopes of toppling father David’s family record of 210, made in the Airedale and Wharfedale League in 2001, but his status as a major force in Test cricket appears fixed after just six caps.

Stokes was next up, contributing the kind of frantic cameo that has become his stock in trade as captain. He lasted 28 balls, made 27 runs, hit five boundaries and could easily have been out three times.

Ben Foakes was stumped
Ben Foakes was stumped (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

His end came when he tried to flog a difficult ball from Neil Wagner over the infield and slogged to mid-off. Ben Foakes managed an even less graceful exit, stumped for a duck after toppling face first while facing Michael Bracewell’s off-breaks.

Amid all that Root timed his run to 150, for the 14th time in Tests, ushering the end of the innings with a flourish for four. That left time enough for seven overs and two cheap wickets.

Anderson needed just four balls to deliver the goods, shaping one away from the left-handed Conway and taking a thin edge that neither he nor wicketkeeper Foakes appeared to detect. But the slips were convinced there was a sound and DRS confirmed their suspicions of a thin nick.

Williamson was next to go, wafting lazily at a delivery he should have left to take his series return to 10 runs from three attempts.

After a 40-minute break Anderson continued his outstanding sequence work with the new ball, producing a pearl that scraped the edge of the blameless Will Young as it zipped back in. New Zealand fought hard to avoid outright collapse but by now Leach had enough to work with as he set up camp at one end.

Latham (35) was caught at slip after the third umpire pored over replays and determined the ball had hit the wristband of his glove before ballooning to slip. Leach’s next two came with big assists from Pope, who pounced to grasp Nicholls’ reverse sweep at short-leg, then showed even quicker reactions to pluck Mitchell’s nudge forward from close proximity at silly point.

Ollie Robinson bowled an outstanding but luckless spell of eight overs for six runs before Broad took the seventh, accepting an easy return catch from Bracewell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Captain Ben Stokes celebrates one of Ollie Pope’s brilliant catches (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented