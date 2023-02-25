Chelsea Supporters’ Trust ‘appalled’ by Graham Potter death threats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has condemned the alleged death threats sent to manager Graham Potter during the club’s recent struggles.

Potter said on Friday he had received “some not particularly nice emails…that want me to die and want my kids to die”.

Chelsea have promised to offer support to their 47-year-old manager, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has now issued a statement saying it would support an investigation into the threats.

“The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust is appalled that Graham Potter and his family have been subjected to death threats,” the statement said.

“The actions of these individuals are disgusting, and they do not represent Chelsea FC supporters. No manager and their family should be subjected to any threats of this nature – we are deeply disappointed.

“While debate and criticism regarding personnel and performances are part of the game, this must never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals and family members.

Graham Potter has received death threats via email (Martin Rickett/PA)

“These threats are beyond unacceptable and we support any subsequent investigation.”

Potter said he had been targeted by an anonymous account in the wake of the team’s recent poor form, which continued with a 1-0 home defeat by Southampton last Saturday.

A side which began the season with top-four ambitions after considerable investment both in the summer and January went into the weekend in 10th place, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, their opponents in Sunday’s London derby.