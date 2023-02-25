Partick Thistle dig in to hold Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle frustrated Arbroath in their attempts to escape the cinch Championship basement as they forced a goalless draw at Gayfield Park.

Toyosi Olusanya shone throughout the first half and his jinking run to beat four defenders in the 27th minute almost produced a goal, but Jamie Sneddon palmed his shot away.

Six minutes before the break Yasin Ben El-Mhanni took aim from distance only for Sneddon to frustrate Arbroath once again.

Ben El-Mhanni headed over following a fast Smokies raid around the hour mark, with Joao Balde and Bobby Linn going close as the game opened up.

Thistle managed to avoid a late sucker punch as a rogue ball span just under Sneddon and ended up on the wrong side of a post.