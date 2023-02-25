Dundee frustrated by Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee saw Queen’s Park pull further away at the top of the cinch Championship after Inverness secured a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

The Dee took the lead in the 13th minute when Zach Robinson converted from the penalty spot after being fouled in the box.

Paul McMullan went close to doubling the hosts’ lead when he shot past the far post and Lee Ashcroft had a headed goal ruled out for a foul in the 27th minute.

Inverness were level just before the hour mark, however, when Cameron Harper’s drive deflected off Ryan Sweeney and went in.

Mark Ridgers stopped Dundee hitting back immediately with a double save to repel Josh Mulligan and then a Dundee header.