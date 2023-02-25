Dina Asher-Smith ready to move on from ‘really challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dina Asher-Smith ready to move on from ‘really challenging’ year

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 5:01 pm
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the women’s 60m (Martin Rickett/PA).
Dina Asher-Smith insists she has moved on from her year of heartbreak after setting a new British 60m record.

The 27-year-old beat Daryll Neita into second at the World Indoor Tour on Saturday.

Asher-Smith broke her own British 60m record in the heats when she ran 7.03 seconds and clocked 7.05secs in the final.

It came after last year’s frustration and heartache. She lost her grandmother, Sislyn, before the World Championships and went on to finish fourth in the 100m and third in the 200m in Eugene before a hamstring injury dashed Great Britain’s relay chances and forced her to miss the Commonwealth Games.

She then pulled up with cramp in the 100m final at the European Championships, leaving her unable to defend her title, although she did win 200m silver.

“I understand how it looks publicly. Normally we do well to separate track life and our personal life, but sometimes things are so big, you can’t help the response,” said Asher-Smith.

“It was a really challenging year for me in 2022 but – and I know this sounds crazy – it was not really physical. It was more as a human being.

“We’re all humans, we all have the ups and downs of adult life and that’s just it really. So all I’m hoping for now is easy – no major life events for like the next two years and that’ll be great.

“But I’m happy and I’m just really excited for the outdoors. I’m really excited to go into training. I’ve got a few days off now then we’re going to get ready for 100m and 200m.”

Neita ran 7.13 in the final to come behind Asher-Smith but is the favourite for the 60m title at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, which start on Thursday, with her compatriot not competing.

She said: “Indoors for me was just about sharpening up my 60m and I just want to get closer to having a good acceleration in my 100m race. So I’m really excited and I think it’s looking good heading outdoors.”

Laura Muir missed out on Maria Mutola’s 1,000m world record – exactly 24 years after it was set.

The 29-year-old ran 2:34.53 to win the race but fell short of one of her main targets in 2023.

She said: “I was going to go for it regardless and I feel like I’m in the shape to run the sort of time, it’s getting that perfect and it’s so hard to get right.”

Keely Hodgkinson broke her own British 800m indoor record, which she also set in Birmingham last year, but revealed her frustration at not setting a new world record after running 1:57.18.

The 20-year-old said: “I’ve had time to calm down. It’s a British record so I can’t complain, but you know when you are capable of so much more. I’m a bit gutted. I felt I was on pace but in the last 50m it got away from me.”

In the men’s 60m Adam Gemili came second behind Charles Dobson after two false starts disqualified Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun and Richard Akinyebo.

Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, came fifth in the 1500m, which was won by Neil Gourley in a British record of 3:32.48.

