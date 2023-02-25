Five-star Peterborough dent Plymouth’s title hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth saw their Sky Bet League One titles hopes dented as they crashed to a 5-2 defeat in a thriller at Peterborough.

The hosts took command with two goals in the space of four first-half minutes as captain Jonson Clarke-Harris slammed in a 16th-minute penalty after Kwame Poku was pushed by Saxon Earley.

Darren Ferguson’s men quickly doubled their advantage as Hector Kyprianou tapped home after Ephron Mason-Clark volleyed against a post.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher reacted with a double substitution and his side hit back when Bali Mumba’s cross from the right in the 36th minute was steered home by Earley.

Posh restored their two-goal cushion nine minutes into the second half as Harrison Burrows slotted through the legs of goalkeeper Callum Burton, but Plymouth responded again when Macauley Gillesphey headed in a Finn Azaz corner in the 58th minute.

Argyle were finally put to the sword by two further Posh goals as Clarke-Harris bagged his 20th of the season from close range in the 64th minute after Jack Taylor steered a Mason-Clark cutback across the face of goal.

Then Taylor got in on the act himself to seal the deal with 11 minutes to go as his shot from Mason-Clark’s pass squirmed under the body of Burton.