Hull pay penalty as substitute Nahki Wells scores in another Bristol City win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hull pay penalty as substitute Nahki Wells scores in another Bristol City win

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 5:13 pm
Bristol City’s Nahki Wells celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA)
Bristol City’s Nahki Wells celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA)

Substitute Nahki Wells powered home a second-half penalty as Bristol City extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Hull at Ashton Gate.

The striker sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way with a fierce 70th-minute spot-kick after Anis Mehmeti’s cross from the left had struck a defender’s arm.

It looked a harsh decision, but the hosts deserved their win for edging a contest packed with commitment from both teams.

Robins manager Nigel Pearson made one change as his team looked to build on their impressive unbeaten sequence, Tomas Kalas replacing the injured Rob Atkinson, while Hull gave a debut to Darlow, on loan from Newcastle.

The hosts, wearing their new home shirt, red with double white pinstripes, made a fast start and Mark Sykes had a low shot saved by Darlow’s outstretched leg in the opening minute.

A goal-bound volley from George Tanner was blocked for a corner by the Hull defence before the Tigers had their first shot on seven minutes, Xavier Simons’ effort from distance going wide.

Darlow had to go full length to keep out Sam Bell’s low drive in the 12th minute. Then Mehmeti went down inside the box claiming a Robins penalty, but referee Sam Barrott was well placed and waved play on.

Oscar Estupinan might have fired Hull in front in the 26th minute, but he dragged his shot wide having broken through the hosts’ back line.

Cyrus Christie had a shot deflected for a corner but, at the other end, Hull were having to defend for their lives from a succession of dangerous crosses.

Mehmeti had a shot blocked in the final meaningful action of an open first half, which the Robins edged without finding a cutting edge.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior, back at the ground where he made his name as a player, changed things at the break, sending on Ryan Longman for Ozan Tufan.

Sykes sent a curling shot wide as the hosts looked to start the second half on the front foot. Again the home side were getting behind their opponents at will without fashioning a telling cross.

Rosenior responded with another change in the 55th minute, replacing Malcolm Ebiowei with Benjamin Tetteh. His side were showing plenty of defensive commitment, throwing bodies in the way of shots.

After Wells’ penalty had broken the deadlock, Hull almost levelled when Tetteh’s header from a 74th-minute corner hit a post before the ball was scrambled clear.

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary saved with his legs from Ryan Longman, but Pearson’s men controlled the closing stages to boost confidence ahead of Tuesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round home clash with Manchester City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented