Ryan Tunnicliffe sparkles in Portsmouth’s dominant home win over Cheltenham

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored one goal and made another as a dominant Portsmouth claimed an emphatic 4-0 win against relegation-threatened Cheltenham at Fratton Park.

Pompey went close after just 41 seconds as Colby Bishop was sent clear, only to see goalkeeper Luke Southwood block his tame effort.

But the hosts took the lead inside five minutes when a pass from Bishop teed up Tunnicliffe to side-foot into the corner of the net from outside the box.

On 20 minutes, a neat one-two between Bishop and Michael Jacobs saw the latter convert for 2-0.

Owen Dale beat two Cheltenham defenders and shot against the bar, before Ronan Curtis fired home following Tunnicliffe’s pass on 26 minutes.

As hard as Cheltenham tried at the start of the second half, Pompey took back control, and although not as dominant as they were in the first, they added a fourth courtesy of a rocket shot from Louis Thompson in stoppage time.