Stevenage slip to third following home defeat to Tranmere

Stevenage’s poor run of form continued as they slipped to third in Sky Bet League Two as Josh Hawkes’ penalty gave Tranmere a 1-0 win at the Lamex Stadium.

The home side started the game the stronger with the majority of the play and chances inside the opening 30 minutes, but largely failed to challenge Joe Murphy in the Tranmere goal.

The game opened up more in the second half with both sides having chances.

Regan Hendry stung the gloves of Stevenage goalkeeper Toby Savin from distance and Harvey Saunders went close with a header, before Murphy made a good save from Alex Gilbey on the counter-attack.

The game was ultimately decided by two penalty decisions – one that was given and one that was waved away.

The visitors took the lead with just over 15 minutes to go as Hawkes scored from the spot after Daryl Horgan had tripped Saunders in the area, but the home side had one turned down when Kane Smith went down under a challenge from Jordan Turnbull.