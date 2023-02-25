Sheffield United overcome Championship promotion rivals Watford with narrow win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield United overcome Championship promotion rivals Watford with narrow win

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 5:21 pm
Sheffield United went ahead through a Ryan Porteous own goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United went ahead through a Ryan Porteous own goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield United overcame Championship promotion rivals Watford and boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with a narrow 1-0 victory.

An own goal in the second half by Ryan Porteous secured maximum points for the hosts at Bramall Lane.

After a quiet opening 10 minutes, Keinan Davis had the first big chance of the game for the visitors. The Watford man went through on goal but could not get a shot away and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham collected the ball.

A foul on Joao Pedro by Anel Ahmedhodzic outside the area brought out the first yellow card of the match after 18 minutes. Watford’s resulting free-kick was almost converted by Davis, but his header flashed just wide.

Midway through the first half, Iliman Ndiaye found himself in the Watford box after good footwork, but he fired his shot over the crossbar.

Max Lowe received United’s second yellow card after pulling down Ismaila Sarr on the edge of the area, while Imran Louza’s cross created a scramble on the goal line, but the Hornets were unable to force the ball home.

The Blades had the last chance of an uneventful half in which they were second best for the vast majority. Jack Robinson struck a shot at Daniel Bachmann’s goal, but his effort trickled wide for a goal kick.

Five minutes into the second half, Watford’s Porteous was booked after hauling down Oli McBurnie before Oliver Norwood’s resulting free-kick was held by Bachmann.

Sarr almost opened the scoring for Watford after 55 minutes. His shot from inside the United area was superbly blocked by Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic almost found the net himself straight after with Sheffield United’s best chance of the game up to that point. His effort from 18 yards out curled just over the crossbar.

The Blades were left disappointed when they had an opener disallowed after 63 minutes as Jayden Bogle headed home from close range, but the midfielder was in an offside position.

Substitutes Ben Osborn and Tommy Doyle both had a lively start after being brought on for Lowe and John Fleck by Paul Heckingbottom and Bachmann was forced into two great back-to-back saves to keep the hosts out.

After 73 minutes, United finally found the net for what proved to be the winner. Norwood’s corner found McBurnie at the far post, whose header back across goal caused an unfortunate Porteous to turn the ball into his own net.

The Blades had to dig deep to keep Watford out and preserve their lead as the match wore on. Despite entering the box on various occasions, Slaven Bilic’s side were unable to test Foderingham late on.

Sheffield United held on to take three vital points in the promotion race as they strengthened their hold on second.

