Brilliant Brazilians Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos seal Norwich win over Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brilliant Brazilians Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos seal Norwich win over Cardiff

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 5:22 pm
Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Norwich City’s boys from Brazil took centre stage as they beat Cardiff 2-0 to keep their bid for the Championship play-offs firmly on track.

Gabriel Sara fired home in emphatic style just past the half-hour mark to put the home side in front and four minutes later Arsenal loanee Marquinhos marked his debut with another well-taken goal to effectively settle the game.

It was an impressive double from a  Norwich side who had started the game slowly and they went on to record a comfortable win, their third in a row at Carrow Road after going seven games without a home victory.

They are now in the thick of the battle for a top-six finish, while Cardiff are still hovering just above the drop zone after a first defeat in three.

Despite their lowly position it was the visitors who made all the early running, with Ben Gibson making a good block to thwart Connor Wickham after just four minutes.

Mahlon Romeo then intercepted a poor crossfield pass from Max Aarons and sent in a powerful shot which Angus Gunn did well to gather low to his right.

Norwich were strangely subdued in the opening half hour, with just a couple of wayward shots to show for their efforts but, out of the blue,they conjured up two goals in the space of five minutes to completely change the complexion of the game.

They got their noses in front in the 33rd minute when Marquinhos squared the ball to his fellow Brazilian Sara just outside the area and the midfielder fired home a cracking low drive into the bottom corner.

It was soon 2-0 as the Arsenal man got on the scoresheet himself, side-footing home from close range after Onel Hernandez had found the byline on the left and picked him out in space.

Norwich should have put the game out of sight three minutes after the break when Adam Idah raced clean through after the visitors had carelessly lost possession. But after taking the ball past keeper Ryan Allsop he fired wastefully high and wide with only covering defender Mark McGuinness to beat.

The Canaries were now looking much more like the side who had won their two previous home games emphatically and Hernandez grazed the woodwork with a volley after latching on to a superb pass into the box from Kenny McLean.

Allsop then made a good stop with his feet to deny Teemu Pukki when he looked certain to turn in a cross from fellow substitute Dimi Giannoulis, while at the other end Jaden Philogene’s injury-time effort that struck an upright was the best the visitors could offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented