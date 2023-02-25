Sheffield Wednesday set new club record after beating Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday set a new club record in the Football League as they made it 20 matches unbeaten with Liam Palmer’s early goal securing a 1-0 victory at Charlton.

The Sky Bet League One leaders had already hit the post through Barry Bannan before they took a ninth-minute lead.

Palmer had time and space from 10 yards out to control Jaden Brown’s pass before stroking past Charlton keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Maynard-Brewer made saves from Palmer and Dominic Iorfa in the first half with Lucas Ness producing a perfectly-timed tackle to deny Josh Windass.

But the Owls were not as assured after the restart. Charlton striker Miles Leaburn drilled an attempt across the face of goal while keeper Cameron Dawson turned Corey Blackett-Taylor’s fizzing low shot around his right post.

Iorfa made a vital tackle on Leaburn after Dawson could only parry Addicks substitute Chuks Aneke’s effort from 20 yards.

Wednesday kept a 19th clean sheet in the league and are three points clear of second-placed Plymouth.