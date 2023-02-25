Barnet bounce back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnet ended their run of three consecutive National League losses after beating Aldershot 4-1.

The Bees made a bright start with Ryan De Havilland hitting the post from a free-kick in the 12th minute, but Harry Pritchard made no mistake just one minute later, chipping the ball from the edge of the box to take the lead.

Henry Ochieng had a chance for the Shots that flew just over the bar before Barnet piled on the pressure again and Pritchard’s header was saved.

Aldershot levelled in the 59th minute when Haji Mnoga pulled the ball back to Ryan Glover who smashed the ball into the top corner, but Harry Smith restored Barnet’s lead six minutes later with a header at the back post.

Idris Kanu added their third in the 76th minute, slotting the ball underneath goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and substitute Courtney Senior then made an instant impact from the bench in the 82nd minute.