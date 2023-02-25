Gary Caldwell delighted as Exeter pick up first home win since November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary Caldwell delighted as Exeter pick up first home win since November

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:02 pm
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell hailed a complete team performance as his side picked up their first home win in Sky Bet League One since November by beating Cambridge 2-0 at St James Park.

Archie Collins’ back-post header gave the Grecians a first-half lead and experienced midfielder Kevin McDonald added a second with a delightful curled shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards 10 minutes after the break.

McDonald, who signed for the Grecians in January, was on the scoresheet for the first time since undergoing a kidney transplant in May 2021, when he received a donation from brother Fraser.

“It was a good day at the office and a good day to win,” Caldwell said. “I just said to the players that when you haven’t won in four games, we understand football and know how important it is to win, there is a bit of pressure on them, but I thought they handled that really well.

“They focused on the process and focused on the performance and performed extremely well. We won fairly comfortably and I think, if anything, we could have scored more goals.

“I was really pleased with how they took the work we had done in the week into the game. It is the first time since I have been here that I really felt they took that work into the game and there was a real focus on what we did and how we would go about winning a football match.

“The first goal was fantastic because we had been working on it all week and I was delighted with Archie’s intent to get in there and want to score the goal. The whole week was about getting bodies in the box and it was a great delivery as well from Pierce Sweeney.”

City dominated pretty much from start to finish and Cambridge managed just one shot on target.

United manager Mark Bonner said: “I thought we started the game well and took a bit of control in the game. And then once they got beyond that we couldn’t contain the outside centre halves.

“I was quite pleased with how we started both halves but we have got to do more to stop the cross from Sweeney in the first half and then we get done at the back post.

“Then, in the second half, I thought we started that half quite on top and there is nothing really in it, and then we don’t track the outside centre half again who delivers a ball and we get beat too easily and the lad McDonald shoots too easy from outside the box.

“From that point on, we didn’t carry enough of a threat. We scored a good goal that is half a millimetre offside just before half-time. But we weren’t able to penetrate enough.

“So the biggest problems in the game for us was our pressing intensity wasn’t at the same level as theirs, and we weren’t able to block the spaces between us often enough, and with the ball we were really poor. As the game went on, the worse we were.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Gilbert will chair the event in Inverurie next week.
NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented