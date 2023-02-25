Points mean prizes to Bolton boss Ian Evatt after victory over Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton boss Ian Evatt admitted points rather than performance were all that mattered for his Wembley-bound Wanderers.

The tired Trotters came from behind to ensure there was no losing hangover from the midweek Papa John’s Trophy semi-final win over Accrington.

Striker Victor Adeboyejo’s first goal since his move from Burton – his 14th of the season – and a first of the campaign for Josh Sheehan cancelled out Ellis Harrison’s early opener for the unlucky visitors.

“Wednesday was a huge moment for this club and for us all,” said Evatt.

“So I have got to say credit to the players… they found a way to win. They were out on their feet physically and mentally.

“I was concerned because I could see it coming. The players didn’t train like they can do and I had to give them a volley.

“The staff had to drive that energy, to put it on them, to be intense and sometimes a bit horrible to try and get a reaction to get us over the line.

“I don’t know how we did it. But it wasn’t about the performance, it was just about getting three points.

“And it is great credit to Port Vale because they asked us lots of questions. They were unfortunate not to get something from the game.”

Adeboyejo suffered a match-ending second-half knee injury, but Evatt said: “I don’t think it is anything too bad.

“I am pleased for him because it is always good, as a striker, to get off the mark. Hopefully, there are many more to come.”

Bolton’s seventh league win in nine games leaves them fourth, six points from an automatic promotion place.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke described his team’s defeat as a “travesty”.

“There is not a lot I can fault about the performance other than being soft for the goals. We have to defend better than that and stop being a soft touch,” said Clarke.

“But we had a right go and it was a performance that warranted much more.

“You can see how far Bolton have come as a club and Ian has done a tremendous job. We want to try and get to those reaches.

“But we came here and gave them a real good game.”

Vale have won only once in 10 games and are 16th in the table.

“We are on 40 points with 25 per cent of the season left and I would have snapped your hands off for that at the start of the season,” said Clarke.

“But we have to stop being a hard-luck story.”