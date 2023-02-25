St Johnstone ponder appeal following dismissal of Daniel Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Johnstone ponder appeal following dismissal of Daniel Phillips

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:12 pm
St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips was dismissed (PA)
St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips was dismissed (PA)

St Johnstone will consider appealing the red card shown to Daniel Phillips in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

The midfielder was initially shown a yellow card by referee Craig Napier for his challenge on Ryan Flynn in the cinch Premiership contest.

VAR official Grant Irvine, however, felt the incident merited a second look and Napier quickly changed the booking to a sending off.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson felt that was the wrong call having had a chance to watch the incident again.

He said: “When I initially saw it, I didn’t really think there was anything in it. I don’t think he raised his leg or did anything with malice or pace.

“He had the ball and the guy was sliding in. When it went to VAR, I thought Dan must have raised his leg and stamped on him.

“Looking at it back, he didn’t. We’re really disappointed with the decision.

“If he’s following the rules… he’s obviously made contact with the ankle or foot, they say that’s a yellow card and a yellow card should be given.

“I don’t know why he goes to VAR.

“I genuinely don’t know why it was a sending off. It’s a big point in the game and made it really difficult for us.”

Asked if he would consider appealing the decision, Davidson added: “It’s a difficult one. I’ll have to look at it really closely and see.

“If that’s a red card, I think there are going to be a lot of red cards between now and the end of the season.”

Despite losing a man, it was St Johnstone who went in front through substitute Zak Rudden, with St Mirren denying them a first home win since early November via Alex Gogic’s late header.

Davidson added: “It was a difficult pitch to play on. We limited St Mirren to few chances and had a few half-chances ourselves. So I’m pleased in the end.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson also was not too unhappy, believing a bumpy pitch and the doggedness of their opponents had made it hard to break them down.

He said: “It was an opportunity missed to get another two points but ultimately we’re another point towards our end goal of finishing in the top six. We’ve kept St Johnstone at arm’s length.

“We created enough chances to win the game. When you’re playing against 10 men, they sit in and there’s no space to play in behind. On that surface, it’s very difficult to move the ball.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Gilbert will chair the event in Inverurie next week.
NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented