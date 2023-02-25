Matt Gray feels momentum is with Sutton following away win at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Gray feels momentum is with Sutton following away win at Newport

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:17 pm
Matt Gray feels momentum is with Sutton following their win over Newport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Matt Gray feels momentum is with Sutton following their win over Newport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sutton manager Matt Gray admits momentum is with his side as they kept pace with the Sky Bet League Two play-off contenders with a 2-0 win at in-form Newport.

Goals from Coby Rowe and Alistair Smith earned Sutton a third successive win and kept them two points off the top seven in ninth place.

It ended a five-game unbeaten run for County and Gray was pleased that his side passed a stern examination as they target a trip to Wembley in May.

“I’m delighted to keep the run going,” said Gray. “It’s a really tough place to come; I think they’re a good side with some good players and they were on a great run. So, to come here and keep the clean sheet and get a 2-0 win, I’m absolutely delighted.”

Rowe scrambled in the opener in the ninth minute after the Exiles failed to clear a corner.

Goalkeeper Jack Rose denied Offrande Zanzala and Charlie McNeill before Priestley Farquharson hit the post for the home side.

Smith sealed the win with a perfectly placed effort into the bottom corner in the 65th minute.

“I thought the first half was very even,” he said. “We took our moment, and they didn’t.

“The second half was similar, but we defended solidly and put our bodies on the line, and we looked a threat on the counter-attack. Again, we took our moment, and they didn’t take theirs.

“Jack was superb for us, and Ali Smith popped up with a really good goal. It’s a really good day for us.”

Sutton now host Crewe and Crawley in their next two games as they look to break into the top seven.

“We’ve got to 50 points, which was our aim,” said Gray. “I certainly didn’t think we’d get there at this stage back in late October, early November.

“But the run we’ve been on since then has been superb – right up there with anyone in the division. We’ve been as good as anybody, and momentum is really with us.”

Exiles boss Graham Coughlan praised Sutton for being more clinical than his side.

“We lost the midfield battle, that was a key area for the Sutton victory,” said the Irishman. “They were worthy of their victory and that’s why they are where they are in the division.

“Fair play to them, they had three shots on target and scored twice. They are a team that are clinical, confident and on the up.

“We had more than enough chances to score but you could see the lads were running on empty, it was a bridge too far for us.

“We were on our last legs, we were tired, lethargic and we lacked energy.”

