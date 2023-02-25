Neil Warnock optimistic despite Huddersfield’s heavy defeat at leaders Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Warnock optimistic despite Huddersfield’s heavy defeat at leaders Burnley

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:19 pm
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock (Tim Markland/PA)
Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock (Tim Markland/PA)

Neil Warnock remains optimistic about Huddersfield’s survival chances because they have not lost ground on the teams above them despite a 4-0 defeat at Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley.

Warnock’s side remain four points adrift of safety after the defeat, as their hosts extended their unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

Ashley Barnes scored Burnley’s opener while Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill added goals before half-time, with substitute Michael Obafemi scoring a fourth in the second half.

Warnock said: “I learned more about my team today than I did last week. We’ve got 13 games left, which are winnable. We haven’t got another Burnley, thank God.

“To come off at the end of the game and the league table’s not changed, I think that’s a plus, having got Burnley out of the way. We could have been eight points adrift, or something like that. In the final 13 games, we haven’t got another Burnley. So I’m quite optimistic now.”

Warnock, who lost defender Josh Ruffels to a bug on Saturday morning, praised his team’s character in the second half.

He said: “At half-time, they could easily have gone under. I said at half-time, look, we’ve got a great bunch of fans today, they’re all disappointed like you are, but we can’t be getting beaten five or six, we’ve got to stick at our tasks and show a bit of guts, and I thought we did.”

Warnock had suggested before the game that Burnley were the best Championship side he had seen in 25 years.

He said: “We gave them two early goals. I don’t think Vincent Kompany gets enough credit for what they’ve done. He brought a lot of players in and changed the style.

“What I like about Burnley is that they know if they’ve got to battle, they’ve got to battle. That team could easily play in the Premier League now. It’s very exciting for Burnley.”

Burnley manager Kompany was pleased with the way his players responded after being held to a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Tuesday.

He said: “It was solid on all fronts. Look back on the game and we’re sending 20,000 fans home happy and allowing people in Burnley to have a good Sunday.

“If you even go through the home games we’ve had this season, we’ve had many good performances. We created chances, we didn’t score every one, so it can always be better.

“But we were threatening, and it links well with the fact we had a good performance in midweek at Millwall, where I think we had 19 shots and then today we had 22 shots. It links to the idea that if you keep creating chances, you do get the reward.

“I have a feeling of job not done yet for us. We are still number 21 in English football, and we have to get better.”

