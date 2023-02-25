Stuart Kettlewell feels equaliser ‘could be a big moment’ in Motherwell’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Kettlewell feels equaliser ‘could be a big moment’ in Motherwell’s season

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:20 pm
Stuart Kettlewell hailed his side’s second-half response (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell hailed his side’s second-half response (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell senses Callum Slattery produced a big moment in Motherwell’s season after the substitute’s last-minute free-kick earned a point at Kilmarnock.

Slattery curled a brilliant strike into the top corner from more than 25 yards to maintain Kettlewell’s unbeaten start.

The former Ross County manager was appointed Motherwell boss on a permanent basis on Wednesday after winning his two matches in caretaker charge and named the same team for the third game running.

The first-half performance was flat, though, and Killie deservedly led through Scott Robinson’s effort from a goalmouth scramble.

Motherwell grew more threatening as the game progressed and Sam Walker made a series of impressive stops before being beaten by Slattery’s special strike, which moved Well seven points above bottom club Dundee United and kept a three-point gap between themselves and their opponents, plus Ross County.

On Slattery’s intervention, Kettlewell said: “We can probably sit here and say it will be massive, what comes in the next 11 games will define whether it is, but I genuinely feel that it could be a big moment in our season.

“It would be really easy for us to go under with the first-half performance and not acquit ourselves as we did in the second half.

“Obviously Callum Slattery comes up with an absolute wonder-strike but we probably had five really good opportunities before that where we see the whites of their goalkeeper’s eyes. He ends up getting man of the match but it wasn’t for his first-half performance.

“Yes, I speak, and I speak a lot, at half-time, because we weren’t happy with the first-half showing, but a lot of the times you are hearing the bits you are going to say yourself.

“It’s important you have got a group who understand where they have gone wrong in the first 45. They took ownership of it and it’s my job then to tweak certain aspects of the game, which I hope we did, even with our changes. We changed our system, which helped us.

“That maybe is the reaction, that the players took responsibility for what was a poor first-half showing. But it was a far better one in the second half.”

Killie manager Derek McInnes felt his side had contributed to their late blow.

“A lot of times this season we have been guilty of not putting the game to bed and I think that was a case in point in the first half,” he said.

“I thought it was a very strong performance and we managed the game great up until the last five minutes or so.

“The one thing we were guilty of was a wee bit of naivety in giving away one too many fouls in the last five minutes.

“All it does is give them another opportunity to throw the ball forward and make it a fight, and the game being about second balls, and we gave that foul away in the last part of the game.

“He has still got a lot to do, Slattery, but every team in this league has got a player of that quality.”

