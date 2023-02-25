Matchwinner Andy Cook earns manager praise after Bradford beat Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matchwinner Andy Cook earns manager praise after Bradford beat Doncaster

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:22 pm
Match winner Andy Cook earned praise (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Match winner Andy Cook earned praise (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Striker Andy Cook was praised for consistently being in the right place at the right time as he hit the 20-goal mark for the season in Bradford’s 1-0 League Two win at Doncaster.

Cook powered home a trademark header from a corner to settle a tight content between two sides chasing a top-seven finish and Bantams boss Mark Hughes was glowing in his praise for the veteran striker.

“He is so good at getting on the end of things,” Hughes said. “He’s just got that knack.

“It’s hard to describe why that happens or how he does it, but he has that skill of getting in the right place and putting his head on things and it’s a great skill to have.”

Hughes felt his side were worthy winners on the day at the Eco-Power Stadium, while both sides created few clear-cut opportunities, Bradford looked the more threatening for the majority.

Hughes said: “I thought we deserved the win. They never really got any momentum against us and there was no sustained pressure.

“We were strong to a man, did what was required and were in control of the game. When we had the opportunity to play, we did and got a great goal.

“Their keeper also made a fantastic save, so the scoreline should have been more comprehensive. But we had fantastic support here and I’m just really pleased we scored at that end and got the win for them.

“We’ve had three wins from four now, which is good form at this stage of the season.”

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield felt his side allowed a positive start to the second half slip away from them as they fell to a second-straight defeat to a rival for a top-seven place.

“It was a tough game,” said Schofield, whose side lost 2-0 at Sutton the previous week. “I felt for large periods, the game was in the balance – particularly in the first half.

“I think we started the second half really well but momentum shifted a little bit and to concede from a set-piece was disappointing.

“We’re playing against a very competitive team and we knew it was going to be a tough challenge and the game was in the balance.

“Speaking to the lads after the game, I just said a lot of the time it’s down to decision-making – what sort of pass to play, when to build it, where the pass is going.

“Building up to the goal, we made some poor decisions at times and that probably was our downfall.

“We came out well for the second half and had a lot of the ball in the opposition half without creating clear-cut chances and then it slipped away from us.”

