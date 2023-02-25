Gary Rowett hails resilient Millwall for gritty victory at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Rowett hails resilient Millwall for gritty victory at Stoke

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:30 pm
Millwall manager Gary Rowett celebrates victory (Tim Markland/PA).
Millwall manager Gary Rowett celebrates victory (Tim Markland/PA).

Gary Rowett praised his Millwall side for ‘grinding out’ victory as they continued their promotion push with a 1-0 win at Stoke.

The ex-Potters boss enjoyed a happy return to Staffordshire as Millwall consolidated their position in the play-offs.

Zian Flemming’s ninth-minute strike – his 11th league goal of the season – proved the winner in a tight contest.

The hosts thought they had levelled when Jacob Brown converted from close range but the forward had strayed offside.

Dwight Gayle squandered two glorious chances for the hosts, but a resolute Millwall held out for victory.

“It was a difficult game for us,” Rowett said.

“We were short of numbers and energy so it was always going to be tough.

“They made it difficult for us to get out. We didn’t play with enough quality to get out, but it was an excellent goal for us.

“We know that Zian’s got the quality and, when you start backing off him as a defender, he’s so clinical and it’s a wonderful finish.

“At that point, I was frustrated with the first half because we didn’t get out with the right energy.

“It felt like we had to grind it out today and it was going to be one of those days on the back of a tough week.

“But this team knows how to grind it out and win games whether it’s ugly or in a good way.

“The three points were really important today and we’ve had to work really hard for them.

“I never really felt that Stoke were going to get an equaliser. We’re very good at defending our box and our centre-halves were outstanding.

“On another day, it might have been a 0-0 but that early goal was important.

“It’s another three points where we’ve shown another side to our game.”

Defeat saw Stoke’s four-match unbeaten home run come to an end as they slumped closer to the relegation zone.

Boss Alex Neil said: “We’ve relived that however many times this season. It’s really frustrating and disappointing.

“Flemming picks up the ball at the halfway line and we don’t engage the ball for whatever reason and it ends up in the back of the net.

“Arguably they’re the worst team at this level that you want that to happen against because they’re content to stay behind the ball and sit deep.

“The minute they scored I knew it was the worst thing that could happen to us in the game because it’s difficult to break them down.

“But, having said that, we certainly had enough in the first half to score and we should have scored at least one.

“We had chances there, but we didn’t take them and we didn’t really test them enough in the second half.

“We wanted to get the first goal because that’s where they’re at their weakest. If we’d have done that, I’d have been really confident that we’d have gone on to win.

“When you don’t, you can sense frustration everywhere, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I thought large parts of the game were good, but nobody cares because when you’ve not won the game, that all gets lost.”

