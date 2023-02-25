Michael Duff a happy man as Barnsley hit four past Derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff a happy man as Barnsley hit four past Derby

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:31 pm
Barnsley manager Michael Duff is enjoying how his side are playing (Adam Davy/PA)
Barnsley manager Michael Duff is enjoying how his side are playing (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was delighted with his team’s performance in a 4-1 victory against a strong Derby.

Devante Cole scored two much-needed goals in the first half and Adam Phillips was also on the scoresheet.

David McGoldrick gave hopes of a Derby comeback after a fabulous finish, but substitute Luke Thomas secured the vital three points with a late stoppage-time strike to seal the victory.

Duff said: “I’m really pleased with the performance. We kept Derby at arm’s length, and we created good chances, especially in the first half.

“We could have picked them off a bit better in the counter-attack in the second half, but the players aren’t stupid, that’s probably just youth and inexperience.”

On the individual performances, Duff said: “The front two were particularly good. The team pressed well. We worked hard on pressing further up the pitch all week. We have a really young team, full of energy but it also comes with quality. But what we have in abundance is legs. We have more energy rather than physicality.

On fifth-placed Barnsley’s next fixtures and their chances of promotion, Duff said: “Fifteen games to go and to get up one position was nice. We need to concentrate on ourselves. I’m not interested in anyone else.

“All we have to do is win the next one. All we have to do is beat the team in front of you.”

Derby head coach Paul Warne was disappointed but could see where the game got away from his side.

“I’m a little bit frustrated but they smoked us in the first half an hour,” he said.

“It didn’t feel like 3-1 at half-time. At half-time I asked them to pass the ball quicker, but that message didn’t respond well in the second half.

“Barnsley have been excellent; their press was good, and they did professional tackles. They left us a bit rattled, but sometimes you need to credit the opposition. Our back four didn’t have the worst game, but they were not good enough to play through it.

“Sometimes I like to see the reaction from the players and managers, but I couldn’t see what happened (for the first goal). It’s pointless we didn’t lose because of one goal.

“We were getting beaten up first half. I wasn’t best pleased. After the game I was calm. I’m not going to get annoyed now and have a heart attack about it. What’s the point?

“The players are disappointed, but we need to bounce back Tuesday night. There is no need to be hissy about it. The players were so desperate to win, but the players’ ball speed was a bit slow.”

