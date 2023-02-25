We’re leaving the past behind – Neil Harris enjoying Gillingham resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’re leaving the past behind – Neil Harris enjoying Gillingham resurgence

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:34 pm
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side beat AFC Wimbledon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Neil Harris saw his Gillingham side beat AFC Wimbledon (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Neil Harris insists his Gillingham side fear no-one after they made it six wins in eight games with a 2-1 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Cheye Alexander scored the winner against his former club midway through the second half to complete the hosts’ comeback, Max Ehmer having earlier cancelled out Ali Al-Hamadi’s opener.

The previously goal-shy Gills have been a side transformed in recent weeks and now sit seven points clear of the bottom two, allowing them to approach a tough upcoming run full of confidence.

“We’re leaving the past behind,” Harris said. “It’s been a tough period for the club.

“It’s nice personally to be able to build the chemistry between the pitch and the terraces. It’s a great place to be at the minute.

“We’ve got games against the top eight coming up, but do we fear anybody at the moment? No, we don’t. Do any teams want to come here and play us right now?

“We showed great personality to bounce back from 1-0 down. Momentum is high within the group.

“You can see the frustration and disappointment when we concede, but the boys know we can score a goal at any minute.”

Alexander, who spent two seasons with the Dons before being released last summer, was an unlikely match-winner.

His spectacular volley was his first Football League goal and even Harris was surprised by the identity of the scorer.

“The goal was slightly out of the ordinary for Cheye – that applies not just to game time but also training,” he said.

“His performance wasn’t just about his goal. His composure in a stop-start first half was good too.

“He came out of Wimbledon in the summer, he’s played at this level and the level above, so we know he’s a competitive full-back.”

The Dons were indebted to goalkeeper Nik Tzanev for keeping them in the contest, with efforts from Alex MacDonald and Shaun Williams tipped on to the woodwork either side of half time.

Visiting boss Johnnie Jackson rued his side’s inability to press home their advantage after taking the lead but had positive words for Iraqi forward Al-Hamadi, who has now scored in consecutive matches.

“He’s going to be very important for us,” he said.

“Josh (Davison) has played a lot of football this season, so it’s important for him to have somebody to play with him.

“Ali is one not just for this season, but also looking beyond that. It’s good that he scored again, but I thought we lost our way a bit in the second half after we scored.

“There was a 15-minute period where they got in the ascendency and that took the game away from us. We finished quite strongly, but that one spell cost us.”

