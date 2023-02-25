Shaun Maloney: Wigan’s defeat at Preston is a big blow to survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaun Maloney admits Wigan’s 2-1 defeat at Preston is a “big blow” to their Sky Bet Championship survival hopes.

The relegation-threatened Latics looked set for a first away win in 11 matches as they deservedly led at the break through Greg Cunningham’s own goal.

But Preston rallied to score twice in the space of four second-half minutes as Daniel Johnson’s penalty and Tom Cannon’s strike inflicted a first defeat of Maloney’s reign in Lancashire.

And the Scot, whose side sit bottom of the table and four points off safety, said: “It is a big blow, our first blow. The players have been fantastic for four games.

“It is vital how we respond and we have to go again (in training) on Monday.

“There were some big moments in the second half where we didn’t (adhere to) the fundamentals of how we defend and that’s why we lost two goals.

“The actual penalty incident, I’ve seen it again and didn’t think it was a penalty. But I was probably more disappointed with how they got there. It came from deep in the Preston half and we didn’t do what we have been doing the past four games.

“We have to stop runners, that’s the basics of defending and if we have to stop the game, we should stop the game.

“I don’t think they worked very hard for their goals and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“Five games ago there was a real feeling it would be very difficult for us to get out of this position, now I have a different sense.”

Wigan conceded only once in Maloney’s opening four matches, but Cannon’s strike beat Ben Amos for a second time in four minutes.

“The way it happened…it was a throw-in, then a second ball and one pass behind our defensive line,” added Maloney.

“We have to work extremely hard to minimise how often that happens. From one long pass they were one-on-one with our keeper, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Preston climbed two places to 12th following a first win in five matches and first in seven at home – a run stretching back to a victory over Swansea at the start of November.

North End were second best in the opening half and left the field to boos from the home supporters.

But Ryan Lowe’s team were unrecognisable after the break and rarely looked like surrendering their advantage after forging ahead.

Lowe said: “Emotions were high (at full-time).

“I have belief in my players and staff that they do things right to get results. Sometimes a lack of confidence in games can stop you doing that.

“A pea-roller went in for the own goal…we could have easily sunk. But I asked them to fight and they gave everything for the shirt, which needs to be respected.

“The lads run through brick walls with each other on a daily basis. One thing those players have always done is fought for the shirt and that’s what they have done today in a derby.

“The football wasn’t pretty but they fought from half-time onwards to get three points. It was great character shown from the players and I’m really pleased with them.

“To come off at half-time to what we did is disappointing but we understand and get it.

“But the lads need to be respected for what they do on a daily basis for Preston North End because they give their heart and soul.”