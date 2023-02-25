Shaun Maloney: Wigan’s defeat at Preston is a big blow to survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney: Wigan’s defeat at Preston is a big blow to survival hopes

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:34 pm
Shaun Maloney admits the defeat at Preston was a big blow for Wigan’s survival hopes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shaun Maloney admits the defeat at Preston was a big blow for Wigan’s survival hopes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shaun Maloney admits Wigan’s 2-1 defeat at Preston is a “big blow” to their Sky Bet Championship survival hopes.

The relegation-threatened Latics looked set for a first away win in 11 matches as they deservedly led at the break through Greg Cunningham’s own goal.

But Preston rallied to score twice in the space of four second-half minutes as Daniel Johnson’s penalty and Tom Cannon’s strike inflicted a first defeat of Maloney’s reign in Lancashire.

And the Scot, whose side sit bottom of the table and four points off safety, said: “It is a big blow, our first blow. The players have been fantastic for four games.

“It is vital how we respond and we have to go again (in training) on Monday.

“There were some big moments in the second half where we didn’t (adhere to) the fundamentals of how we defend and that’s why we lost two goals.

“The actual penalty incident, I’ve seen it again and didn’t think it was a penalty. But I was probably more disappointed with how they got there. It came from deep in the Preston half and we didn’t do what we have been doing the past four games.

“We have to stop runners, that’s the basics of defending and if we have to stop the game, we should stop the game.

“I don’t think they worked very hard for their goals and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“Five games ago there was a real feeling it would be very difficult for us to get out of this position, now I have a different sense.”

Wigan conceded only once in Maloney’s opening four matches, but Cannon’s strike beat Ben Amos for a second time in four minutes.

“The way it happened…it was a throw-in, then a second ball and one pass behind our defensive line,” added Maloney.

“We have to work extremely hard to minimise how often that happens. From one long pass they were one-on-one with our keeper, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Preston climbed two places to 12th following a first win in five matches and first in seven at home – a run stretching back to a victory over Swansea at the start of November.

North End were second best in the opening half and left the field to boos from the home supporters.

But Ryan Lowe’s team were unrecognisable after the break and rarely looked like surrendering their advantage after forging ahead.

Lowe said: “Emotions were high (at full-time).

“I have belief in my players and staff that they do things right to get results. Sometimes a lack of confidence in games can stop you doing that.

“A pea-roller went in for the own goal…we could have easily sunk. But I asked them to fight and they gave everything for the shirt, which needs to be respected.

“The lads run through brick walls with each other on a daily basis. One thing those players have always done is fought for the shirt and that’s what they have done today in a derby.

“The football wasn’t pretty but they fought from half-time onwards to get three points. It was great character shown from the players and I’m really pleased with them.

“To come off at half-time to what we did is disappointing but we understand and get it.

“But the lads need to be respected for what they do on a daily basis for Preston North End because they give their heart and soul.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Gilbert will chair the event in Inverurie next week.
NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented