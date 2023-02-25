Scott Brown over the moon after Fleetwood see off neighbours Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was a happy man after seeing his side secure their fourth win in five games with a narrow victory over battling neighbours Morecambe.

A first-half goal from former Morecambe player Carlos Mendes Gomes was enough to give the home side the points with Brown pleased with their commitment.

He said: “The first half was a hard watch but we scored from the only bit of quality we showed as we put in a great ball into a dangerous area and Carlos got in a great position.

“I had to change things at the break and the difference was night and day. There was a lot more intensity to our play and we showed a lot more composure on the ball, which we badly needed.

“We managed to switch the play a lot more and when we had to defend well we did and kept them out. It’s another clean sheet for us which is always good.

“The second half saw good performances all over the park and the lads have a great desire and togetherness to defend the advantage.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side deserved something from the game.

He said: “I thought we played well overall and produced a really strong performance.

“I thought we started the game better and were on the front foot and causing them problems but then we handed them the lead with a few mistakes which gave them the chance to score.

“That was really disappointing because it came so much against the run of play and the first goal is always so important.

“The lads did what they could to get back into it and played some good stuff. We passed the ball well and got into good positions and had a really good penalty claim turned down again.

“Things are just not breaking for us at the moment but it’s all about taking chances and we didn’t do that.

Mendes Gomes scored the only goal of the game on 13 minutes after converting Jayden Stockley’s cross.

Morecambe almost replied immediately when Michael Mellon headed a Danny Crowley cross against the crossbar.

The second half saw Morecambe substitute Ash Hunter force Jay Lynch into a save low to his right and have a good penalty shout for a Rooney handball waved away before Harvey Macadam and Rooney wasted late chances to add to Fleetwood’s lead.