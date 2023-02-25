John Mousinho hails Portsmouth’s first-half display in beating Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Mousinho hails Portsmouth’s first-half display in beating Cheltenham

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:46 pm
John Mousinho was delighted with Portsmouth’s 4-0 win over Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
John Mousinho was delighted with Portsmouth’s 4-0 win over Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

John Mousinho hailed Portsmouth’s first-half demolition of Cheltenham as the best display of his reign as the south coast side ran out 4-0 winners.

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored one goal and made another as the hosts cruised into a 3-0 half-time lead at Fratton Park.

Head coach Mousinho said: “The first 45 minutes were the best I’ve seen under my tenure.

“We were sloppy starting the second half, which gave them the opportunity to get into the game.

“Our aim is to play for 90 minutes, but it’s difficult to sustain when you are three-up that early, but you are always likely to get punished.

“I thought we played the ball really well and we were brave individually, we passed well. We said that passing side to side for the entire game wouldn’t benefit us.

“We need to penetrate at some point and move forward. I think that we mixed it very well based on that.

“It was great to get four goals without the centre-forward scoring, but Colby Bishop is disappointed that he missed a couple of chances.

“That’s not a problem for me, because I know he will continue putting them into the back of the net.”

Pompey took the lead inside five minutes when a pass from Bishop teed up Tunnicliffe to side-foot into the corner of the net from outside the box.

On 20 minutes, a neat one-two between Bishop and Michael Jacobs saw the latter convert for 2-0.

Owen Dale beat two Cheltenham defenders and shot against the bar, before Ronan Curtis fired home following Tunnicliffe’s pass on 26 minutes.

As hard as Cheltenham tried at the start of the second half, Pompey took back control, and although not as dominant as they were in the first, they added a fourth courtesy of a rocket shot from Louis Thompson in stoppage time.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott said: “I don’t think the players have let me or the fans down.

“I don’t think any of them go out there to not perform, but if I thought they did, I would say then that they have let the fans down.

“Defensively, we looked really ragged for the first time for a while. We need to look at things because that’s the second game in a row now that we have conceded early on.

“If we take the plaudits as we did against Plymouth, then we must be prepared to take the flak after today’s performance.

“We’ve got 15 games left, and several points we need to get from those. Whatever the players’ aspirations are, they’ll be worse off for it, whether they want to stay at the club or not, if we don’t achieve that.”

