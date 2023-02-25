Ollie Lawrence scores crucial try as England claim welcome win in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Lawrence scores crucial try as England claim welcome win in Wales

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:50 pm Updated: February 25, 2023, 6:56 pm
England’s Ollie Lawrence celebrates his try against Wales (David Davies/PA)
England's Ollie Lawrence celebrates his try against Wales (David Davies/PA)

England posted a first statement win of the Steve Borthwick era as they heaped further misery on Wales with a 20-10 victory in Cardiff.

England’s success – only a third in the Welsh capital from their last eight visits – kept alive their Guinness Six Nations title hopes – although tournament heavyweights France and Ireland now loom large.

It might not have been pretty, but tries from wing Anthony Watson, prop Kyle Sinckler and centre Ollie Lawrence underpinned a confidence-building victory on the road.

Owen Farrell landed a penalty and conversion – he also missed four kicks at goal – as England had enough in the tank to claim a first Principality Stadium triumph for six years.

Wales briefly led early in the second half through wing Louis Rees-Zammit’s interception try, converted by full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who also kicked a penalty, but a build-up that was engulfed by the threat of Wales players going on strike, which was only averted 72 hours before kick-off, ended with a third successive tournament loss.

It was the first time for 16 years that Wales had been toppled in their first three Six Nations fixtures, and a possible wooden spoon decider against Italy in Rome on March 11 now beckons.

Wales’ regional rugby financial issues remain far from being resolved, yet a clash that almost did not happen could prove an important stepping stone in England’s development under head coach Borthwick as they recorded their biggest away victory over Wales since 2003.

England came under immediate pressure when skipper Farrell had an attempted defensive clearance charged down by Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau, but the visitors cleared before their opponents could arrive in sufficient numbers.

Anthony Watson scores England's opening try in Cardiff
Anthony Watson scored England’s opening try in Cardiff (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wayward kicking was a theme of the opening 10 minutes from both sides, yet England showed signs of settling as Farrell kicked a 48-metre penalty to nudge his team ahead.

Wales showed plenty of intent, with Test debutant Mason Grady prominent, but they were undone by a slick England move after 19 minutes.

Wing Max Malins broke Wales’ initial defensive cover, before quickly recycled possession was worked wide and Watson finished impressively after collecting number eight Alex Dombrandt’s pass.

Farrell’s touchline conversion attempt hit the post, then Wales opened their account when Halfpenny landed an angled penalty and England led 8-3 early in the second quarter.

Wales persisted with aerial tactics, yet such an approach was meat and drink for England as Malins and full-back Freddie Steward dealt comfortably with the bombardment.

Farrell drifted a long-range penalty wide eight minutes before half-time, but England continued to dominate territory as Wales huffed and puffed, although creating nothing in terms of a clear-cut attacking chance.

Louis Rees-Zammit scores a try for Wales
Louis Rees-Zammit’s try had given Wales hope (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales finally stirred when Rees-Zammit made a threatening half-break that took him inside England’s 22, only for Steward to halt his progress before the home side conceded another penalty and Farrell cleared.

Wales then attacked again, yet they were unable to capitalise on promising build-up play and England took a five-point lead into the interval.

But it took Wales just 45 seconds of the second period to wipe out that deficit as Rees-Zammit intercepted Malins’ pass and sprinted 50 metres for an opportunist try that Halfpenny converted.

Rees-Zammit’s ninth touchdown in 23 Tests underlined his finishing ability, yet it took England just five minutes to recapture the initiative.

Prop Ellis Genge ran aggressively into the heart of Wales’ defence and the England forwards did not require a second invitation to set up camp, with Sinckler crashing over from close range and Farrell converting.

The game had suddenly burst into life and Wales head coach Warren Gatland made his first changes as Biggar replaced Owen Williams and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins took over from Josh Adams, with Test debutant Mason Grady moving to the wing.

Another Farrell penalty miss meant England could not pull away and the final quarter was inevitably frantic as both teams went for broke.

But England had the final say, with Lawrence crossing for a try six minutes from time to leave them home and dry.

