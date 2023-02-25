Duncan Ferguson frustrated after Forest Green are denied penalty in Lincoln draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Ferguson frustrated after Forest Green are denied penalty in Lincoln draw

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 6:53 pm
Forest Green Rovers Manager Duncan Ferguson prior to kick-off during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.
Forest Green Rovers Manager Duncan Ferguson prior to kick-off during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

Duncan Ferguson feels his name is stopping Forest Green getting a fair break.

Ferguson has not seen Rovers win in his six games as boss and was left baffled after winger Corey O’Keefe had a penalty shout waved away in the 1-1 home draw with Lincoln.

Ferguson said: “The fourth official said there was contact. So if there’s contact and he goes down in the box, it’s an easy decision.

“I think it’s me, I do. Maybe it’s my name, I’m not quite sure, but we just don’t seem to be getting the breaks.

“We’re not getting decisions, it’s as simple as that. I think the defence worked hard, but the first goal was a great goal.

“We created chances in the second half and that was a bit more like us.”

Ben House stunned Rovers to open the scoring with a perfect side-footed volley after just four minutes.

Skipper Regan Poole sent over a teasing cross from the right and House nipped between two static defenders to bury his first-time shot and claim his ninth goal of the season.

Jordan Garrick levelled in the 58th minute with his third goal for Forest Green.

Winger Garrick spent the first half of the season on loan at Lincoln from Swansea, but made a permanent switch to bottom club Rovers in January.

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy said: “In terms of possession in the first half, they dominated. In the second half it was completely the opposite.

“In terms of chances and winning the game I thought we were head and shoulders above.

“I thought Ben was awesome and his goal was a goal-of-the-season contender.”

