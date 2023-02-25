Jody Morris blasts Swindon boo-boys after victory over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jody Morris blasts Swindon boo-boys after victory over Harrogate

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 7:05 pm
File photo dated 22-12-2019 of Jody Morris, who Swindon have confirmed as first-team head coach. Issue date: Tuesday January 31, 2023.
File photo dated 22-12-2019 of Jody Morris, who Swindon have confirmed as first-team head coach. Issue date: Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Swindon boss Jody Morris hit out at his own fans after they booed during the 3-0 win at home to Harrogate.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored his first league goals to earn former Chelsea star Morris his first home win, with Joe Tomlinson added the third.

Morris said: “I do actually mirror the feelings of the fans sometimes. They are right on some occasions but wrong on some others.

“I thought it was pretty immature to be booing so early in the game, but I actually do agree with some of the sentiment behind it, but I don’t agree with the booing.

“That is the beauty of football, we all have our own opinions, but I don’t agree with the act of booing that early.

“A lot of it is things that I said at half-time were about turning down passes and good opportunities to do that.

“It is sometimes to do with confidence, why they turn down forward passes, and that is one of the reasons why I am against the booing as that can impact their confidence.

“So you actually have a detrimental effect, rather than what you want.”

Swindon took the lead after eight minutes when Remeao Hutton picked out an unmarked Hepburn-Murphy with a cross and he nodded it across the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

Hepburn-Murphy got his second shortly before the break after a fine move saw Jacob Wakeling cut the ball back to the forward and his deflected finish dribbled over the line.

The Sulphurites had a big chance when Ellis Iandolo shanked a back pass to Luke Armstrong, but his effort went straight at Sol Brynn.

Tomlinson came off the bench to score on his second debut for the club as he headed home from the angle.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said: “I am disappointed. We found ourselves 2-0 down with gift-wrapped goals, they didn’t have to work hard for those goals.

“We tried to have a go at it and be aggressive and on the front foot and for 20 minutes we looked half decent in the second half.

“We had opportunities to score and didn’t take them and then it was a farcical goal to finish us off.

“We just needed that little bit of quality. Because we were in advanced positions and quite creative in those 20 minutes, but you’ve got to grab one of those moments, and then it’s a completely different outlook with the home crowd.

“You could feel that there could be unrest around the corner with the spectators. We didn’t take advantage.”

