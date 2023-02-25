Barbora Krejcikova beats Iga Swiatek to win Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barbora Krejcikova beats Iga Swiatek to win Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 7:06 pm
Barbora Krejcikova claimed a stunning win in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo)
Barbora Krejcikova claimed a stunning win in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo)

Barbora Krejcikova completed a clean sweep of the world’s top three players with a stunning victory over top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final on Saturday.

The Czech followed up her surprise wins over Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka – the world number three and two respectively – this week with an even bigger upset as she shocked Swiatek 6-4 6-2 in 91 minutes.

In doing so, the former French Open champion joined elite company with Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sabalenka the only other players to have beaten the top three-ranked players in a tournament.

Krejcikova, herself a former world number two but now ranked 30th, was strong on the Swiatek serve but the Pole twice recovered from breaks in a tight first set.

Krejcikova took firm control with another decisive break to lead 5-4 in the first set and then confidently closed out victory in the second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
2
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
3
3
The Aurora over Kyleakin on Skye. Photo credit should read: @mrmcgrath12/Twitter/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night
4
Landscape work has been carried out around the Millie Bothy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Controversial works at historic Millie Bothy halted after Moray Council steps in amidst local…
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Golf club’s fury as woman who swindled £45,000 avoids prison
6
Jack Davidson outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Balaclava-wearing, firework-holding Hibs fan banned over trouble in Aberdeen
7
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
8
Uile-bheist distillery's Jon Erasmus standing outisde building sign
First Inverness distillery in 130 years throws open its doors
9
To go with story by Louise Glen. The Northern Lights were seen in Mallaig and in Inverness. Images: Pawel Cymbalista and Michelle Henderson Picture shows; Northern Lights. Mallaig and Inverness. Supplied by Pawel Cymbalista Michelle Henderson Date; 27/02/2023
Northern Lights: Where and when you’ll be able to see the Aurora tonight
10
Aberdeenshire Council has said it will keep schools open where possible. Image: DC Thomson Design.
Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

More from Press and Journal

A number of charities face losing funding due to council cuts. Image DC Thomson design team
Vital children's charities and arts groups at risk as Highland Council look for ways…
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees
Competing on the world stage vital experience for Deeside sprinter Alisha Rees
CR0024068 Energy Voice supplement - Colin Fraser from Cable Solutions Worldwide Ltd, Inverurie. Picture by Kenny Elrick 25/09/2020
New winds blowing for north-east energy M&A deals
Scotland's Tom Mackintosh on his debut against Nepal. Image: Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland cap Tom Mackintosh embraces international influences on path to senior breakthrough
Arts groups like Citymoves, which stages the DanceLive festival, are the bedrock of Aberdeen's cultural life. Image: Supplied by Citymoves Dance Agency
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Culter cup display leaves boss Lee Youngson thrilled
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lewis Stacey aka Mr Bando attacked two men with a machete Picture shows; Lewis Stacey aka Mr Bando. N/A. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
Kelly Mechie won the Inverurie club championship. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented