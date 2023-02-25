Liam Fox set for self-reflection after Dundee United thrashed by Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Fox set for self-reflection after Dundee United thrashed by Ross County

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 7:34 pm
Liam Fox is under mounting pressure (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox is under mounting pressure (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox signalled he was set for a period of self-reflection after his side’s predicament at the foot of the cinch Premiership worsened with a 4-0 defeat by Ross County.

United lost by seven and nine goals under Jack Ross early in the season but their afternoon in Dingwall provided a similar low as they were well beaten by the team directly above them in the table.

A sixth consecutive loss leaves United four points adrift and the supporters again called for Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to leave the club.

Fox handed Jack Newman a start in goal with Mark Birighitti on the bench following his costly blunder against St Johnstone but the inexperienced goalkeeper was in no man’s land when Eamonn Brophy opened the scoring after Charlie Mulgrew’s attempted clearance came back off fellow centre-back Ryan Edwards.

The sixth-minute opener set the tone for a miserable afternoon for United. Brophy hit the post and set up goals for both Yan Dhanda and Jordan White before rounding off the scoring with his second goal.

County were also twice denied goals by VAR decisions to leave Fox to describe the performance as “absolutely unacceptable”.

“We lost the first goal and then never, ever looked like getting back in the game,” he added.

“We didn’t compete, didn’t run about enough and, in any game of football, if you don’t compete and don’t run about enough, you run the risk of results like that.

“It’s very difficult to explain but I believe the work I’ve done with the players over a period of time has been consistent and very clear. What is hugely disappointing is that we’ve come away with a performance like that.”

Fox admitted the angry reaction from supporters was inevitable.

“It’s very difficult for me to put up a defence when we perform like that,” he said. “The supporters travelled up in their numbers and one of the biggest disappointments for me was the performance we put on.

“We are letting everybody down and we need to find a way to fix it.

“I could tell you that doesn’t help the players but when the players put on a performance like that? You’d expect it. It’s a really sore one.

“Everybody is going to have to go home and look at themselves in the mirror and ask if they are doing enough — and we’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.”

Asked whether he feels confident that he will be trusted with arresting the decline, Fox added: “We’ll see where we are over the next couple of days.”

County manager Malky Mackay praised his side for their display.

“I’m delighted with the performance and result, and the way we started,” he said. “Also the way we started the second half because 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline.

“They changed to two up front in the second half and I thought we started the second half again in the same fashion, which allowed us to continue the constant pressure from the first half and add to the goals.

“We could have got more, but it’s an eight-goal swing between ourselves and United, which is important. And it’s a clean sheet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
3
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Kevin Gilbert will chair the event in Inverurie next week.
NFUS north-east region to host mental wellbeing event
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We need to try and sign him permanently' - Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over…
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Morton 2-1 Cove Rangers: Frustration for Cove boss Paul Hartley but new signing Michael…
Lamb and ewe eating in a field.
New webinars to set the scene for lambing success
Great Glen Distillery is Scotland's smallest craft distillery. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go behind the stills at Great Glen Distillery in…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented